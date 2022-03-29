“Why would they be extending him?” - NFL analyst wants to see Kyler Murray accomplish more before demanding new contract 

Kyler Murray has had a decent start to his NFL career, but one analyst isn't ready to open the checkbook just yet. Speaking on Good Morning Football, show co-host Kyle Brandt said that the quarterback is expecting more based on his draft stock and that he hasn't been cut or traded.

Brandt stated:

“My intuition tells me that there are times inside that facility when the GM and the coach and the owner are like ‘grrr. This guy.’ I think it probably drives them a little bit crazy. I think there's generational things. I think the way he communicates is different."

Brandt continued, touching on his opinion of Murray's Instagram fiasco:

"But I remember Kliff Kingsbury was ready to give his soul to come from college to the pros; because he wanted to coach Kyler Murray, and there's a lot that comes with that. The Instagram thing was ridiculous. The explanation of it was ridiculous. And like, so why would they be extending them? Because he's talented? Like, get in line, a lot of guys are talented."

At this point, Brandt transitioned into his core point:

"What have you accomplished? You said it. The coach extended. The GM extended. The organization knows where they're at, Like Kyler, all he's done is give us some really good highlights and then kind of just fade away. Like you got to give us some more here, man."

Brandt summarized his opinion on the subject, taking the Cardinals' side and asking the quarterback to do more before he gets more:

"It's not just, "Hey, I'm Kyler Murray. I'm the number one pick. Give me all the money in the world.’ Like we need some better results, and I think that’s fair.”

What has Kyler Murray done so far?

Now finished with his third year in the NFL, the quarterback's first accomplishment was that he wasn't cut or otherwise removed from the starting role. Beyond that, his team's most significant selling point is that it has improved year-over-year since his first season in the NFL.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball total TDs prior to turning 24 yrs old



87 - Lamar Jackson

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77 - Justin Herbert, Jameis Winston

76

75

74

73

72

71

70 - Dan Marino

69

68

67

66

65

64

63 - Matthew Stafford, Fran Tarkenton

62 - Cam Newton

61 - Kyler Murray

60

59 - Patrick Mahomes

58

In his first year, the team was 5-10-1. In year two, the team was 8-8. Last season, Murray was 11-6. However, the team will counter with a look at his quarterback stats.

In 2019, the quarterback threw for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2020, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2021, he threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Overall, he's been consistent, but Brandt says he hasn't grown at the same pace as the team.

Bo Brack @BoBrack Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says "we're in a good place," with QB Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says "we're in a good place," with QB Kyler Murray.

Had he had bigger jumps over the last three years, the team may have been quick to give him his due. Instead, he hasn't gotten anything more than what was promised at the outset, despite now having stars like DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, and AJ Green to throw at. Brandt simply wants to see more growth from the quarterback to give him the big extension he craves.

