NFL: 'Good Morning Football' show

Good Morning Football airs every morning at 7:00AM EST on the NFL Network. The show lasts three hours and covers the latest NFL news. On top of that, the show has an all-star cast.

The NFL's Good Morning Football cast members consist of Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt. All four cast members have a lot of experience covering the NFL. Good Morning Football has grown over the years and was recently featured in the EA Sports Madden NFL 20 video game.

Take a look at the experiences of all four cast members of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.

NFL's Good Morning Football Cast Member Kay Adams

SiriusXM Celebrity Fantasy Football Draft

Kay Adams held a number of on-air hosting roles before joining the NFL Network for Good Morning Football. Her most recent role consisted of NBC Sports Network's Fantasy Football Live. She will also be returning to DirecTV's "Fantasy Zone" for her fourth season.

🚨 GMFB Fantasy Awards 🚨



The Cam Brate Lombardi Catch Award: Clutch Performance of 2020.@heykayadams says the winner is: @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/JrdVPFrR0Z — GMFB (@gmfb) February 12, 2021

NFL's Good Morning Football Cast Member Nate Burleson

Advertisement

Former NFL WR Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver. He played for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings in a career that lasted over a decade. After retiring from football in 2013, Nate Burleson joined the NFL Network. Burleson brings a former player's preceptions to the show.

NFL's Good Morning Football Cast Member Peter Schrager

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager

Advertisement

Peter Schrager is a respected name around the NFL. Shrager is a senior NFL writer for FOXSports.com and also a sideline reporter for FOX Sports. Before joining Good Morning Football, Peter Schrager was part of "Inside the NFL" on Showtime. Shrager won an Emmy in 2013 for his part on the show.

NFL's Good Morning Football Cast Member Kyle Brandt

Good Morning Football Cast Member Kyle Brandt

Before joining Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt worked on "The Jim Rome Show". Brandt was the producer and lead writer of the show. Kyle Brandt played three years of college football at Princeton University. Brandt was the starting running back and kick returner for Princeton. He brings a ton of knowledge and entertainment to the show.

How to watch NFL Networks Good Morning Football

-- When: Monday through Sunday

-- Time: 7:00 AM EST - 10:00 AM EST

-- Channel: NFL Network

If fans miss the show at 7:00 AM it is replayed at 10:00 AM every day of the week.