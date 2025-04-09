NFL analyst warns of "scary" reality behind Cooper Kupp’s fit with Seahawks

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms voiced skepticism about Cooper Kupp's career path. He thinks Seattle may be taking a risk by signing the former Super Bowl MVP.

Simms gave his take on Kupp signing with the Seahawks on the April 9, 2025 episode of "Pro Football Talk" on NBC.

The analyst discussed Seattle's moves in the off-season, which included trading quarterback Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, and dealing veteran receivers while acquiring the 31-year-old Kupp. It was only less than a month ago that Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million deal with Seattle.

"I know Marquez Valdez scantling had a good end of the year with the saints last year and all that. But I'm not sitting here. I wouldn't be like, Oh, we're good. We got Valdez scantling, who's been on six different teams, and, you know, I'm embellishing a little bit in the last three or four years, and he had a good five or six game run with the saints. I don't know if I want to hang my hat on that, nor would I want to hang my hat on Cooper cup and where he is out of his career, that would scare me a little bit," said Simms.

Cooper Kupp's recent injury history appears to confirm Simms' skepticism. The receiver has lost at least five games in each of the previous three years and hasn't exceeded 1,000 receiving yards since his spectacular 2021 season. That year, Kupp compiled gaudy stats with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns on the way to Super Bowl MVP.

It's a full-circle moment for Cooper Kupp

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Cooper Kupp, a Yakima, Washington native who played college football at Eastern Washington, spoke about returning home after signing with Seattle in March.

The receiver pointed to personal origins in the Seahawks organization all the way back to childhood, such as attending games as a child. His wife Anna, is also from the Tri-Cities region, marking somewhat of a homecoming for the Kupp family.

"Growing up in Yakima, growing up watching the Seattle Seahawks, I've spoken a great deal about the memories and the experiences. That's really what football is. It's remembering all those great moments," Cooper Kupp said after signing with Seattle. "It's a full-circle moment returning and being able to put on a Seattle Seahawks jersey, it's a very cool thing."

There are questions regarding how Kupp will fit in Seattle's offense with second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Pro Football Network addressed this possibility in their free agency grade report, having given the signing a "B" grade while citing positional overlap issues.

"How he pairs with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who also resides out of the slot, is a big question that Seattle has to answer," PFN's Sterling Xie wrote.

Kupp continues to possess elite route-running skills that led him to accumulate staggering career numbers in eight seasons with the Rams: 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, and 57 touchdowns.

