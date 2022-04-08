“I will be very surprised” - NFL analyst will be stunned if Packers don’t draft WR in first round

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most glaring needs of any NFL team at this point in the offseason. After trading Davante Adams and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, the need for a wide receiver is as prominent as ever.

However, this isn't the first time the Packers have had this need. In years past, they've refused to address it in the draft.

NFL analyst and former player Dante Hall spoke on Good Morning Football on Friday regarding the topic. Hall said he'd be surprised if the Packers failed to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks. Hall said:

“I will be very surprised because I'm with you. I think they should definitely select a receiver. At 22, sure, take the best available. But at 28, you better go get a guy because I don't see anyone on this roster currently that is a game-changer. And can we get that graphic up? Look at the last five Super Bowl winners. Look at that list of receivers. In this day and age with the way the game is played today? You need a go-getter on the offensive end. Cooper Kupp obviously was MVP as well as Julian Edelman."

Hall is a former NFL wide receiver, so he knows how important the position is. The league has never been more quarterback- and wide receiver-driven than it is currently.

Hall continued his statement by suggesting Aaron Rodgers hasn't won because, except for Jordy Nelson and Adams, he's had wideouts who are average at best. Hall said:

"The reason why maybe Rodgers hasn't won? Is because he hasn't had a constant influx of talented players. I just don't think you can win in today’s league with just average guys at the wideout position. You need that person on offense that's going to be a game-changer.”

The Packers' options to improve their wide receiver position are dwindling. But the trade market offers many possibilities, and it's possible we'll see them make a transaction before the draft.

Who could the Green Bay Packers add at wide receiver?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Should Green Bay not select a wide receiver in the draft this year, their position group is one of the NFL's worst on paper. This year's draft class is very deep, so even at the 28th pick, there will be talented players available.

NFL insider Peter Schrager got creative on Good Morning Football on Friday, suggesting Green Bay make a trade offer for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Peter Schrager



Washington fans, would you accept the 22nd pick from the Packers for Terry McLaurin?



Packers fans, would you trade the 22nd pick for Terry McLaurin?



Washington fans, would you accept the 22nd pick from the Packers for Terry McLaurin?

Packers fans, would you trade the 22nd pick for Terry McLaurin?

Trading for McLaurin is a unique idea from Schrager. McLaurin offers more upside than signing free agents Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr.

If the Packers fail to address the position, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Josiah Deguara will be counted on to produce prominently in 2022.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler Even if the Packers take three or four wide receivers in the draft, the Packers need pass catchers like Amari Rodgers and Josiah Deguara to take big steps forward in 2022. Draft AND develop, folks. Even if the Packers take three or four wide receivers in the draft, the Packers need pass catchers like Amari Rodgers and Josiah Deguara to take big steps forward in 2022. Draft AND develop, folks.

Rodgers will have a say in who the team selects. The question on everyone's mind is who the selection will be. If the team doesn't take one or obtain one before the season, it will be one of the grandest surprises of the offseason.

