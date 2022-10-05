NFL analyst writes off hope for Buccaneers getting healthier: “I don’t have a ton of faith in them figuring it out”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season as one of the top contenders in the NFC. Through the first four weeks of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, they have underperformed and sit at 2-2.

Part of the reason for their lack of play has to do with the injuries suffered by some key players in the team, specifically in the receiving group and the offensive line.

NFL analyst and former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth spoke on Get Up and seemed to be writing off hope for the Bucs getting healthier this season.

"So I'm not sure why we believe… the idea that teams are going to get healthier in the NFL… as they play more football, that's a stretch for me. They're lucky to be in the division that they're in because that division doesn't look that strong and maybe that'll give them the time to rebuild and play better. I don't have a ton of faith in them. Yes, they're better than the Rams, but I don't have a ton of faith in them figuring it out."

The Buccaneers currently have six players who are 'questionable' for their Week 5 matchcup vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury, tight end Cameron Brate with a concussion, and CB Carlton Davis with a shoulder injury.

Wide recevier Breshad Perriman is also questionable with a foot injury, while defensive back Logan Ryan and defensive end Akiem Hicks are both questionable with a foot injury.

Tom Brady is playing a little banged up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even Tom Brady seems a little banged up. He suffered a shoulder injury scare during Sunday night's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. With around five minutes left in the first half, Brady got hit and landed awkwardly on his shoulder, leaving him in pain.

Brady never left the game and played through the injury, saying on his podcast, Let's Go, that there was nothing but bumps and bruises .

The legendary quarterback is still expected to play on Sunday vs. the Falcons. The Buccaneers are currently tied with the Falcons in first place in the NFC South at 2-2. The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the division.

