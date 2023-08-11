NFL analysts agree Washington Commanders a “sleeping giant” in wake of Eric Bieniemy controversy

The Washington Commanders under Eric Bieniemy are attempting to land a man on the moon this season. After years of being stuck at ground level in the NFL, owner Josh Harris' reputation is on the line in getting the team off the ground quick, but he's not the only one.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intensity has been in the news lately and two NFL analysts agree that the team could be the surprise fans aren't expecting. Speaking on First Take, both Louis Riddick and Sam Acho expressed beliefs that the team could slap in 2023.

"He thinks that the offense has really had some of its best string of practices that they have had all during training camp," said Riddick. "I think Washington is one of those sleeping type of teams that no one is really going to really give a whole lot of chance in terms of being a contender in the NFC East. [They're] one of those teams that could really explode."

Acho later chimed in, echoing Riddick's points:

"To your point that, yes, the culture needs to change. To your point, there could be maybe won't be fractures and fissures. And to your point, this Washington team could be a sleeping giant."

Eric Bieniemy's Washington Commanders' positives outlined

Eric Bieniemy at Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

After years of trouble, there is an argument that could be made about the organization's untapped power. For starters, the team has a sizable chunk of players and staff with playoff experience. Eric Bieniemy has coached in multiple Super Bowls and Ron Rivera has also coached in a Super Bowl.

The team made the playoffs in 2020, so at least some of the roster already has playoff experience and has been in the winner's seat before at the NFL level. Of course, in that season, the team won the division with a losing record. Still, when the chips were down in a tight division race, they came out on top.

It was a brief sighting for quarterback Sam Howell, but fans liked what they saw in his first NFL start. Put simply, it was remarkably different than what CJ Stroud just did against Bill Belichick. He won the game and threw for 169 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Will the Commanders unseat Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts in one fell swoop?

