“A player who has had an injury history” - NFL analysts hint that Deshaun Watson’s absences will be his undoing

Deshaun Watson is still waiting to see what kind of punishment will be handed down to him after being accused by twenty-four different women on counts of sexual misconduct. Although twenty of those cases have now been settled, it’s probable that the Cleveland Browns quarterback will face suspension from the league. Possibly for a full season.

If Watson is forced to sit out for 2022, that will be two consecutive years he has missed. How would this affect the 27-year old signal caller? Joy Taylor filled in for Colin Cowherd on The Herd and welcomed Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot. They discussed what another year away from the NFL means for Watson.

Taylor asked:

"This is my other question, when it comes to this situation, let's say let's that he is suspended for a year. So that's two years that he hasn't played football. And this is also a player who has had an injury history as well. What does that look like on the field, not playing for two years if that ends up being the case?"

Mary Kay Cabot thinks there could be real cause for concern:

"That's a great question. I mean, by the time he comes back, he's 27, which these days is still very young in quarterback years. As you mentioned, he did have that torn ACL in his in his rookie year so he does have a little bit of an injury history, he will definitely have to be shaking off the rust."

Although Watson looked good in practice, he already has a lot of work ahead of him to be NFL ready.

Cabot added:

"He's looked really really good in the spring practices and at the mandatory minicamp last week. So he looks physically fit, he looks ready to go."

She concluded by saying:

"But as you mentioned, if he sits out an entire year, then he's really going to have to work hard to get back into it and he's going to have to spend that year really, you know, throwing and staying as fit as he possibly can."

Deshaun Watson will have to lean on the Browns excellent running game as he gets back in NFL shape

Watson chose to sit out last season over rejoining a Houston Texans team he had no interest in being a part of. About a month after making these feelings known to the team and the media, the first accusations of sexual misconduct started to come to light.

The Cleveland Browns will look to Jacoby Brissett to lead the offense in the eventuality of a suspension, while Baker Mayfield seems more and more likely to be traded or cut before the season starts.

Should Watson return in 2022, he has the support of an excellent run game to lean on as he gets back to form. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as possibly the best tandem running backs in the NFL, it would be foolish to do otherwise.

The Browns are built to win now and whoever plays under center in 2022 will have high expectations. It will be interesting to see who will line up at quarterback when the season kicks off later this year.

