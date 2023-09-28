Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are under constant scrutiny. The pressure to be the team that brings the Cowboys back to championship status continues. On ESPN's "First Take" this week, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had some thoughts about the Cowboys.

Orlovsky believes the best way Dallas will succeed is by having a connection between the quarterback and wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb is the number one pass catcher for Prescott. Orlovsky feels that it could be better.

Dan Orlovsky: [00:02:10] "If this football team is going to be the best team in the NFL like it was before that injury, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got to become Tony Romo and Dez Bryant."

Dan Orlovsky: [00:02:33] "Here's my point with their red zone stuff, CeeDee Lamb has two red zone targets. That means they've thrown in the ball twice in three weeks. Jake Ferguson has eight. Brandin Cooks has six. They ain't throwing CeeDee Lamb the football. If Dez Bryant was there, they would be throwing Dez Bryant the football. That's the biggest thing that they got to get figured out." [00:03:05]

Orlovsky noted that Lamb has only two targets in the red zone this season. Whereas other receivers, including Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson, have more. The former NFL quarterback feels that Lamb should get the same attention as Dez Bryant did from Tony Romo. More targets and catches for Lamb will amp up the Cowboys' offense.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's stats in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys started the 2023 NFL season off with a bang. The team dominated their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on the road in Week 1. Then, a big win over the New York Jets at home. But in Week 3. the team suffered a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties for the offense this season. With former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's departure, McCarthy looked to boost the offense. Last week, however, Dak Prescott and the offense looked stagnant.

Lamb is still the most reliable receiver for Prescott. While he isn't targeting him in the red zone, he is getting catches down the field.

Prescott has completed 69 of 102 passes attempted. He has thrown 647 yards for three touchdowns and just one interception. Lamb, on the other hand, has 19 receptions for 273 yards. He has yet to catch his first touchdown of the season.