"Homeopathic therapy doesn’t provide any protection" - Aaron Rodgers' immunization process believed to be a quack 

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently declined to speak with the league’s foremost medical practitioners before deciding against being vaccinated before the season.

Per Albert Breer of MMQB, the NFL vehemently denied that Rodgers spoke to any of their doctors. Rodgers stated the opposite on The Pat McAfee Show last week.

The league proposed to him the chance to have a meeting with Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL/NFLPA joint infectious disease consultant and/or the league’s chief medical officer. Rodgers failed to accept the NFL's proposition.

Aaron Rodgers and the NFL's take on homeopathic therapy

Also, according to Breer, the league found that homeopathic therapy does not have the backing by any science to combat COVID-19.

“Homeopathic therapy doesn’t provide any protection that’s supported by science at all."

Reporter Rob Demovsky of ESPN detailed how Rodgers subjected himself to treatment over the offseason. Rodgers petitioned the league to take that into consideration as being vaccinated.

Ultimately, an infectious disease expert signed off by both entities declared him not to be not vaccinated.

The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was not available for the Packers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers explained his thought process concerning the vaccine on Friday's The Pat McAfee Show.

He mentioned that he put a lot of time and effort into inquiring into the vaccine. Rodgers went on to say that he met with several individuals in the field of medicine to get the most data regarding the vaccines.

Even though he conducted his research, he seemingly did not make proper use of the resources supplied by the league.

A Wisconsin health care company has ended its nine-year partnership with Rodgers in the aftermath of his comments. Prevea Health said in a statement:

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers, and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

When Can Rodgers Return?

The Packers, though, are hoping they can get Rodgers back to play versus Seattle in Week 10 (although without the necessary reps in practice). Rodgers is ineligible to come to the team facility until at least this coming Saturday because of COVID-19 protocols.

He will suit up for the Packers should he test negative (as all Packers fans are hoping).

