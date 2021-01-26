NFL: Bills WR Cole Beasley played AFC Championship Game with broken leg

Fans know that football players are tough, but Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley recently demonstrated some remarkable grit. NFL players often go above and beyond the normal expectation of professional pain tolerance. But Beasley reportedly played in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs with the equivalent of a broken leg.

The Bills listed Beasley's knee as the reason why he was on their injury report. But apparently, the veteran wide receiver suffered the more significant injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Remarkably, Beasley only missed one week of action since that game. He didn't suit up for the Bills’ regular season finale, but he played in the team's three playoff games.

Before Beasley's revelation about his injury, there were no signs that he was hampered by this obstacle during the Bills’ playoff run. While Beasley was held without a catch in the NFL Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, he put up respectable statistics against the Colts and the Chiefs. He reeled in 7 catches in both the Wild Card Game and the AFC Championship Game.

Cole Beasley became a star in 2020

Before he joined the Bills prior to the 2019 season, Beasley spent seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a reliable slot receiver for Dallas, but he has reached a new level in Buffalo. The 31-year-old is not a game-breaking talent, but he is one of Bills QB Josh Allen’s favorite targets.

Despite the injury, Beasley has told the media that he expects to have a fairly normal offseason. He expects to be available for offseason workouts or training camp later this summer. Fortunately for the Bills, Beasley is under contract for two more seasons at a reasonable salary.

His cap hit for next season is just over $7.3 million. He will aim to remain a key contributor as the Bills look to improve on their remarkable year. With Allen and Beasley leading a well-rounded team, the Bills should contend for the Super Bowl next year.