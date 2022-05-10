NFL broadcasting chief reveals how Tom Brady influenced 2022 schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly played a major role in how the NFL schedule will look in the 2022 season.

NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, via JoeBucsFan.com, that Brady's retirement and unretirement caused a shift in the league’s scheduling:

“When Tom Brady retired, we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at. Then a month later he unretires and we sort of started all over again.”

Some have suggested that the three-time NFL MVP came back partly because Tampa Bay was likely seeking a starter for the upcoming season. Another reason was that the scheduling process would unavoidably be locked in based on the idea that he wouldn’t be playing this season.

This would have meant a plethora of non-prime-time matchups for the Buccaneers.

However, the Bucs and the seven-time Super Bowl-winner will be playing plenty of games in prime time. As of now, one of Tampa Bay’s games, Week Ten against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, will be televised in a stand-alone Sunday morning time slot.

Without question, there will be more than a couple of late-night matchups for Brady and the Buccaneers.

The signal-caller initially decided to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL in February this year. But that lasted a little over a month as he chose to play his 23rd season in the league in March.

Brady will now enter his third season with the Buccaneers after spending the first 20 with the New England Patriots.

Who will Tom Brady and Buccaneers play in 2022?

Despite the full schedule for the 2022 NFL season not being released as of yet, we know which teams will face Tom Brady and Tampa Bay this season besides the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers will face their NFC South rivals twice, as is customary every season. They will also take on the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the New Orleans Saints.

Since joining the division in the 2020 season, Tom Brady has thrown for 3,586 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions versus NFC South opponents. The two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year will look to continue his success versus the division and the rest of Tampa Bay's opponents this upcoming season.

