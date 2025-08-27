NFL changes course on Tom Brady participation in team production meetings despite Raiders stake

The NFL gave Tom Brady the green light to participate in production meetings for Fox broadcasts, a significant reversal from the restrictions placed on him last season.

The ruling, which was made public yesterday, allows Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, to be fully involved with the members of his broadcast team.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The NFL will allow Tom Brady — FOX's lead analyst and a minority owner of the #Raiders — to take part in production meetings with coaches and teams this season, per @AndrewMarchand. Brady was banned from doing so last year (aside from the Super Bowl).

Last year, the league's ruling on Brady's dual role as a broadcaster and team owner resulted in the "Brady Rules."

These rules prevented him from being in the weekly meetings with the coaches and players, where they discuss critical parts of their pregame plan.

Tom Brady's broadcast partner at Fox, Kevin Burkhardt and the rest of the crew had to deliver that information to Brady secondhand. The NFL did make an exception for the Super Bowl, which Brady broadcast.

Tom Brady will still face some restrictions

NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

The restrictions were a point of contention for some, including Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who was a vocal advocate for the regulations.

The primary concern was that a rival AFC West owner could gain an unfair competitive advantage. The process of Brady acquiring his ownership stake in the Raiders was also lengthy, taking nearly 17 months to finalize.

Despite the change in meeting policy, Brady will still be prohibited from attending team practices.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is gearing up for his second season in the broadcast booth. He recently recounted his first year, recognizing the "growing pains" and specifying that there is nothing that could have prepared him for the experience. He said he felt much more comfortable at the time of the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady's first game of the season will be on September 7, when the New York Giants face the Washington Commanders. Fox will also broadcast a major Week 2 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.

Brady commented in June that his role as a Raiders minority owner is to be a "sounding board" and that he trusts coach Pete Carroll and manager John Spytek to make the right decisions.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

