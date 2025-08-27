NFL changes course on Tom Brady participation in team production meetings despite Raiders stake

The NFL gave Tom Brady the green light to participate in production meetings for Fox broadcasts, a significant reversal from the restrictions placed on him last season.
The ruling, which was made public yesterday, allows Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, to be fully involved with the members of his broadcast team.
Last year, the league's ruling on Brady's dual role as a broadcaster and team owner resulted in the "Brady Rules."
These rules prevented him from being in the weekly meetings with the coaches and players, where they discuss critical parts of their pregame plan.
Tom Brady's broadcast partner at Fox, Kevin Burkhardt and the rest of the crew had to deliver that information to Brady secondhand. The NFL did make an exception for the Super Bowl, which Brady broadcast.
Tom Brady will still face some restrictions
The restrictions were a point of contention for some, including Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who was a vocal advocate for the regulations.
The primary concern was that a rival AFC West owner could gain an unfair competitive advantage. The process of Brady acquiring his ownership stake in the Raiders was also lengthy, taking nearly 17 months to finalize.
Despite the change in meeting policy, Brady will still be prohibited from attending team practices.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is gearing up for his second season in the broadcast booth. He recently recounted his first year, recognizing the "growing pains" and specifying that there is nothing that could have prepared him for the experience. He said he felt much more comfortable at the time of the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady's first game of the season will be on September 7, when the New York Giants face the Washington Commanders. Fox will also broadcast a major Week 2 matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.
Brady commented in June that his role as a Raiders minority owner is to be a "sounding board" and that he trusts coach Pete Carroll and manager John Spytek to make the right decisions.
