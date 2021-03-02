NFL: Chicago Bears release CB Buster Skrine

Eleven-year NFL veteran Buster Skrine is hitting free agency in 2021 after being with the Chicago Bears for two seasons. Before joining Chicago, Skrine was a part of both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

Skrine was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to have the biggest success of his career with them. Buster Skrine recorded 235 total tackles, 47 pass deflections, and six interceptions with the Browns.

His four years with the New York Jets weren't particularly bad, but there was a drop in numbers. Skrine recorded 224 total tackles, 30 pass deflections, and three interceptions during that stint. The 31-year-old hit the free agent market in the 2019 off-season, when he joined forces with the Bears for a 3-year $16.5 million contract.

Why did the Chicago Bears release Buster Skrine?

One of the main reasons why the Chicago Bears released Buster Skrine was to free up cap space. In two seasons with the Bears, he did not record a single interception. His 2020 NFL season was the downfall, where Skrine allowed just 78.1% of his targets to be completed.

During the 2020 season, opposing quarterbacks combined for a passer rating of 125.7 against the 31-year-old. To compound his miseries, Skrine suffered the sixth concussion of his career towards the end of the 2020 NFL season, which kept him out of the final four games and the playoffs.

Ultimately the Chicago Bears released Buster Skrine because his production hasn't been up to the mark. With the veteran heading into his 11th NFL season at nearly 32 years of age, it will be interesting to see where the former Chicago Bears cornerback will sign.

Will Buster Skrine sign with a new NFL team this off-season?

Looking at the cornerbacks group this off-season, it's going to be tough for Buster Skrine to find a home. Skrine is hitting the end of his NFL career and his production is starting to dry up.

Here's a look at Buster Skrine's stats with the Chicago Bears:

-- Total tackles: 114

-- Pass deflections: 3

-- Interceptions: 0

When looking at the last two seasons for Skrine, it's evident that he is starting to decline. Buster Skrine went from recording six interceptions with the Browns to three interceptions with the Jets and no interceptions with the Bears. It has been slowly declining after Buster Skrine left the Cleveland Browns.

What was your favorite moment from the Buster Skrine era in Chicago? #DaBears | #NFL pic.twitter.com/IxS5NaTYtG — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) March 2, 2021

There is a landing spot for Skrine but it will be for the least amount of time and money. There is one NFL team that will do almost anything to get help. The prediction for Buster Skrine this off-season is the Houston Texans.