The 2024 NFL Draft is a few days away and Caleb Williams projected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old is a polarizing prospect. Williams oozes self-confidence and in many cases, it is confused with arrogance.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, The Atheltic's Bruce Feldman released a report on what the NFL coaches and scouts think of the top draft prospects. Speaking of Caleb Williams, an anonymous NFL quarterback coach raised concern about the 2022 Heisman Trophy winnner's attitude and said he'd prefer Jayden Daniels over Williams.

"I would be more comfortable with Jayden than Caleb. Nobody is saying straight-up negative things (about Williams). You kinda have to decode the compliments and there is enough you see that concerns you. After the game, everybody else is shaking hands and you’re seated on the bench by yourself."

"You can be a superstar player on a team and have all your side stuff, and then you’re going down that Russell Wilson path, where you’re gonna have your own team and your own this and that. I just hear there’s a lot going on."

For context, there were rumors of Caleb Williams' camp approaching agents about the QB receiving ownership stake in the team that drafts him. The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler reported that it was indeed true.

The Russell Wilson comparison comes after the current Pittsburgh Steelers QB and former Bronco reportedly had his own personal office when he arrived in Denver. He later gave it up after Nathaniel Hackett's firing.

Chicago Bears have been impressed with Caleb Williams

It's the opinion of the team that drafts a player that matters. The Chicago Bears, who are most likely to draft Caleb Williams, think highly of the quarterback.

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently appeared on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast and mentioned that the Bears have been impressed with Williams' ability to shut out all the noise. He added that they have loved how Caleb's former Oklahoma teammates raved about the quarterback.

"They said, this guy's been able to tune out the chaos, like unbelievable ability to tune that out," Jeremiah said. "And he said, like, he's [Caleb] been in it this whole year, like everybody's coming after him, all this attend and he has kind of remained unflappable." [09:28 onwards]

The 2024 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit and all eyes will be on Caleb Willaims and the Chicago Bears.