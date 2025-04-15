NFL coach ranks Tyler Shough ahead of Cam Ward, claims insider

Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has made a case for himself since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Shough, a relatively obscure talent in this draft class due to the presence of better stars at quarterback, has recently seen his draft value skyrocket.
On this week's episode of the "Scoop City" podcast, NFL Insider Dianna Russini spoke about the buzz surrounding Shough.
"Tyler Shough is a player in this draft whose stock is rising," Russini said (12:34). "A week out from the draft, he is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more now than just three weeks ago. In terms of a QB on the board, he could be taken in the first round."
Dianna Russini told co-host and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel that one NFL coach believes Shough is better than Cam Ward.
"I had a current NFL head coach tell me that he thinks Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class," she added. "When I asked if he was better than Cam Ward, he said, 'Yes.'"
A surprising take, as Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Jets have reportedly strong interest in QB Tyler Shough
The New York Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason and signed former first-round pick Justin Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million. It appeared that Fields was poised to lead the Jets' offense. Now, it appears that the Jets may have their eyes on another option at quarterback.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are left impressed with what they have seen from Tyler Shough. Cimini said that Shough could be a legitimate option for the Jets when they select at number seven.
“multiple league sources think it could be at 7,” Cimini said about the Jets possible NFL Draft move.
The 25-year-old spent three seasons at Oregon and then another three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring again to Louisville, where he played the 2024 NFL season. Last season, Shough led Louisville to an 8-4 record while throwing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns.
