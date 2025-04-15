NFL coach ranks Tyler Shough ahead of Cam Ward, claims insider

Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has made a case for himself since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Shough, a relatively obscure talent in this draft class due to the presence of better stars at quarterback, has recently seen his draft value skyrocket.

Ad

On this week's episode of the "Scoop City" podcast, NFL Insider Dianna Russini spoke about the buzz surrounding Shough.

"Tyler Shough is a player in this draft whose stock is rising," Russini said (12:34). "A week out from the draft, he is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more now than just three weeks ago. In terms of a QB on the board, he could be taken in the first round."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dianna Russini told co-host and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel that one NFL coach believes Shough is better than Cam Ward.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I had a current NFL head coach tell me that he thinks Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class," she added. "When I asked if he was better than Cam Ward, he said, 'Yes.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A surprising take, as Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Jets have reportedly strong interest in QB Tyler Shough

The New York Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason and signed former first-round pick Justin Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million. It appeared that Fields was poised to lead the Jets' offense. Now, it appears that the Jets may have their eyes on another option at quarterback.

Ad

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are left impressed with what they have seen from Tyler Shough. Cimini said that Shough could be a legitimate option for the Jets when they select at number seven.

“multiple league sources think it could be at 7,” Cimini said about the Jets possible NFL Draft move.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old spent three seasons at Oregon and then another three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring again to Louisville, where he played the 2024 NFL season. Last season, Shough led Louisville to an 8-4 record while throwing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles