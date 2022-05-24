Millionaire entrepreneur and social media star Gary Vaynerchuk reveals riveting conversation with NFL HC regarding draft prospects

Sometimes, NFL tidbits come from unconventional sources. In this case, Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of VaynerMedia and millionaire entrepreneur, recently posted a conversation he had with an NFL head coach about the draft on Facebook. The post revealed an interesting nugget and perspective on how some NFL front offices operate and what traits they look for in a player.

AltMom 👑🏆 📍VeeCon @AltMomTrades



Mine was that moment when



Thank you for bringing us all together Name one of the moments that stands out the most for you from this weekend at #VeeCon Mine was that moment when @DeepakChopra helped ground everyone in the stadium and lead us to a stillness we could all share filled with love. @garyvee Thank you for bringing us all together Name one of the moments that stands out the most for you from this weekend at #VeeCon 🙏Mine was that moment when @DeepakChopra helped ground everyone in the stadium and lead us to a stillness we could all share filled with love.@garyvee Thank you for bringing us all together

Vaynerchuk did not reveal the name of the NFL head coach, but he provided a glimpse of their conversation:

“A current NFL coach told me he took a player in last year’s draft, even though he had another player much higher on the draft board as a better player."

The coach revealed how a team comprehensively looks at a potential draft pick:

"He said something profound: ‘THIS player (that went to a different team) on a Saturday night the day before a game will go out till 2:30 AM in the club. And you know what he’s gonna do on Sunday? [H]e’ll have eight catches and 137 yards with a touchdown. The problem is, that same Saturday night, he’s gonna bring six teammates with him who are going to shit the bed. The player we took is the eighth player in that story who will stop the other six from going out.’”

Vaynerchuk’s post displayed some of the many things NFL teams will consider when drafting a certain player. Teams will certainly look at the player’s talents and skills, but they will also consider how that player might affect their teammates, coaches, and the general culture of the team.

Gary Vaynerchuk hosts weekly NFL Show by DraftKings

The NFL and DraftKings (as well as other sports gambling companies) have continued to strengthen their partnership as the league has embraced sports betting more in recent years. DraftKings joined the digital sports media fray with its own NFL show called GaryVee’s Die Hard Dialogue hosted by Gary Vaynerchuk.

The weekly show features special guests, NFL analysis, and predictions on certain NFL matchups in the given week. Although the show spans the entire league, host Vaynerchuk will also offer some focus on the New York Jets, presumably due to rumors that he would like to buy the franchise sometime in the future.

Vaynerchuk admitted as much when he announced his new show:

“It’s no secret that I’m a die-hard New York Jets fan. I’m therefore really excited to partner with DraftKings on this podcast to deliver culturally-relevant content and banter with other die-hard fans.”

Vaynerchuck also has another show released by DraftKings called “Props & Drops with Matt Kalish & Gary Vee.”

Edited by Windy Goodloe