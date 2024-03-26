NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly addresses Tom Brady's bid to become NFL owner as league legend eyes Raiders stake

Tom Brady is officially transitioning to being a businessman in retirement, it would appear. After buying up stakes in a number of sports teams since calling time on an absolutely glorious career in the National Football League, Brady is now looking to become a full-time sports franchise owner in retirement.

Brady currently has stakes in an E1 Series team, an English soccer club named Birmingham City FC and the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. However, Brady isn't stopping there. He has been in discussions with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy a piece of the NFL franchise.

While Brady has seemingly been in talks with Davis since March - which is when he purchased a sliver of Davis' Aces franchise - the iconic QB's move to become an NFL owner has stalled in recent months. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally addressed Brady's bid to join the NFL owners club at the Annual League Meeting in Florida.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on Tom Brady's Raiders ownership bid

At the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, March 26, Goodell said that progress is being made regarding Tom Brady's bid to buy a "limited partnership" share of the Raiders.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady was heavily linked with a move to the franchise when he chose to test free agency in 2020. He eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl with the franchise.

How much is Tom Brady investing in the Raiders?

Per Sportico, Brady's group is looking to buy 10% of the Raiders, 7% of which will remain in his hands.

The exact amount of his investment has not yet been revealed, though there were some rumors that the price was $175 million.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay raised the issue in an interview with the Boston Globe, saying:

"The number just has to be a reasonable number for a purchase price from Tom, that's the only thing. If reasonable value says that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Expand Tweet

As things stand, the NFL Finance Committee has taken no action on Tom Brady's Raiders ownership bid. NFL owners are also not expected to vote on the same this week in Orlando.