NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17, 2021

Wild Card Playoffs - Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
This NFL off-season has been interesting, to say the least. Teams have been dropping players to get under the salary cap limit. There have been several great free-agent signings as well during the NFL offseason.

Players picked in the 2021 NFL draft are heading to rookie minicamps to prepare for their debut campaigns. NFL teams are starting to form their rosters for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here's the list of transactions that were made by NFL teams on May 17, 2021.

NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17th

Arizona Cardinals May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Tae Hayes
  • Cut: Darece Roberson Jr.
  • Cut: Chris Miller

Atlanta Falcons May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Olive Sagapolu
  • Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Eli Ankou
  • Cut: Eli Howard

Carolina Panthers May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Kendall Donnerson
  • Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Lano Hill
  • Cut: Daniel Bituli
  • Cut: P.J. Johnson
  • Cut: Matt Ammendola

Chicago Bears May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Chris Lacey
  • Cut: Micheal Pinckney

Cincinnati Bengals May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Trey Hill
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: D'Ante Smith
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Evan McPherson
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Chris Evans
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Cameron Sample
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyler Shelvin
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Wyatt Hubert
  • Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Trent Taylor

Denver Broncos May 17th transactions

  • Re-signed/ exclusive Free Agent One-year contract: Calvin Anderson
  • Signed: Case Cookus
  • Signed: Pita Taumorpenu
  • Signed: Cody Conway
  • Cut: David Curry
  • Cut: Ryan Pope

Detroit Lions May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Brown
  • Signed: Charlie Taumoepeau
  • Signed: Alijah Holder

Houston Texans May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Shyheim Carter

Indianapolis Colts May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Eddy Pineiro

Jacksonville Jaguars May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jalen Camp
  • Cut: Ryquell Armstead

Kansas City Chiefs May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Daurice Fountain
  • Cut: Jaylon McClain-Sapp
  • Cut: Tajae Sharpe

Los Angeles Rams May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tutu Atwell

Las Vegas Raiders May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jimmy Morrissey
  • Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyree Gillespie

Miami Dolphins May 17th transactions

  • Acquired from waiver: Trill Williams

Minnesota Vikings May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Parry Nickerson
  • Signed: Evin Ksiezarczyk

New England Patriots May 17th transactions

  • Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: James Ferentz
  • Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Redmond

New Orleans Saints May 17th transactions

  • Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Ken Crawley
  • Signed: Quentin Poling
  • Signed: Kyle Murphy

Philadelphia Eagles May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Ryan Kerrigan

San Francisco 49ers May 17th transactions

  • Signed One-year contract: Marqise Lee
  • Cut: Austin Proehl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 17th transactions

  • Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Antonio Hamilton
  • Signed: Troymaine Pope
  • Signed: Curtis Riley
  • Signed: Jerell Adams

Tennessee Titans May 17th transactions

  • Signed: Kalija Lipscomb
  • Cut: Rashard Davis
  • Cut: Davin Bellamy

Washington Football Team May 17th transactions

  • Signed One-year Contract: Bobby McCain

There weren't any trades made on May 17, 2021, but there was a lot of action around the league. Stay tuned for daily transactions for all 32 NFL teams.

