NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17, 2021

This NFL off-season has been interesting, to say the least. Teams have been dropping players to get under the salary cap limit. There have been several great free-agent signings as well during the NFL offseason.
Players picked in the 2021 NFL draft are heading to rookie minicamps to prepare for their debut campaigns. NFL teams are starting to form their rosters for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here's the list of transactions that were made by NFL teams on May 17, 2021.
NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17th
Arizona Cardinals May 17th transactions
- Signed: Tae Hayes
- Cut: Darece Roberson Jr.
- Cut: Chris Miller
Atlanta Falcons May 17th transactions
- Signed: Olive Sagapolu
- Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Eli Ankou
- Cut: Eli Howard
Carolina Panthers May 17th transactions
- Signed: Kendall Donnerson
- Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Lano Hill
- Cut: Daniel Bituli
- Cut: P.J. Johnson
- Cut: Matt Ammendola
Chicago Bears May 17th transactions
- Signed: Chris Lacey
- Cut: Micheal Pinckney
Cincinnati Bengals May 17th transactions
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Trey Hill
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: D'Ante Smith
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Evan McPherson
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Chris Evans
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Cameron Sample
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyler Shelvin
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Wyatt Hubert
- Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Trent Taylor
Denver Broncos May 17th transactions
- Re-signed/ exclusive Free Agent One-year contract: Calvin Anderson
- Signed: Case Cookus
- Signed: Pita Taumorpenu
- Signed: Cody Conway
- Cut: David Curry
- Cut: Ryan Pope
Detroit Lions May 17th transactions
- Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Brown
- Signed: Charlie Taumoepeau
- Signed: Alijah Holder
Houston Texans May 17th transactions
- Signed: Shyheim Carter
Indianapolis Colts May 17th transactions
- Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Eddy Pineiro
Jacksonville Jaguars May 17th transactions
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jalen Camp
- Cut: Ryquell Armstead
Kansas City Chiefs May 17th transactions
- Signed: Daurice Fountain
- Cut: Jaylon McClain-Sapp
- Cut: Tajae Sharpe
Los Angeles Rams May 17th transactions
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tutu Atwell
Las Vegas Raiders May 17th transactions
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jimmy Morrissey
- Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyree Gillespie
Miami Dolphins May 17th transactions
- Acquired from waiver: Trill Williams
Minnesota Vikings May 17th transactions
- Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Parry Nickerson
- Signed: Evin Ksiezarczyk
New England Patriots May 17th transactions
- Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: James Ferentz
- Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Redmond
New Orleans Saints May 17th transactions
- Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Ken Crawley
- Signed: Quentin Poling
- Signed: Kyle Murphy
Philadelphia Eagles May 17th transactions
- Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Ryan Kerrigan
San Francisco 49ers May 17th transactions
- Signed One-year contract: Marqise Lee
- Cut: Austin Proehl
Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 17th transactions
- Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Antonio Hamilton
- Signed: Troymaine Pope
- Signed: Curtis Riley
- Signed: Jerell Adams
Tennessee Titans May 17th transactions
- Signed: Kalija Lipscomb
- Cut: Rashard Davis
- Cut: Davin Bellamy
Washington Football Team May 17th transactions
- Signed One-year Contract: Bobby McCain
There weren't any trades made on May 17, 2021, but there was a lot of action around the league. Stay tuned for daily transactions for all 32 NFL teams.