NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17, 2021

This NFL off-season has been interesting, to say the least. Teams have been dropping players to get under the salary cap limit. There have been several great free-agent signings as well during the NFL offseason.

Players picked in the 2021 NFL draft are heading to rookie minicamps to prepare for their debut campaigns. NFL teams are starting to form their rosters for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here's the list of transactions that were made by NFL teams on May 17, 2021.

NFL Daily Roundup: List of all transactions made on May 17th

Arizona Cardinals May 17th transactions

Signed: Tae Hayes

Tae Hayes Cut: Darece Roberson Jr.

Darece Roberson Jr. Cut: Chris Miller

Atlanta Falcons May 17th transactions

Signed: Olive Sagapolu

Olive Sagapolu Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Eli Ankou

Eli Ankou Cut: Eli Howard

Carolina Panthers May 17th transactions

Signed: Kendall Donnerson

Kendall Donnerson Signed/unrestricted Free Agent: Lano Hill

Lano Hill Cut: Daniel Bituli

Daniel Bituli Cut: P.J. Johnson

P.J. Johnson Cut: Matt Ammendola

Chicago Bears May 17th transactions

Signed: Chris Lacey

Chris Lacey Cut: Micheal Pinckney

Cincinnati Bengals May 17th transactions

Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Trey Hill

Trey Hill Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: D'Ante Smith

D'Ante Smith Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Evan McPherson

Evan McPherson Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Chris Evans

Chris Evans Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Cameron Sample

Cameron Sample Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyler Shelvin

Tyler Shelvin Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Wyatt Hubert

Wyatt Hubert Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Trent Taylor

Denver Broncos May 17th transactions

Re-signed/ exclusive Free Agent One-year contract: Calvin Anderson

Calvin Anderson Signed: Case Cookus

Case Cookus Signed: Pita Taumorpenu

Pita Taumorpenu Signed: Cody Conway

Cody Conway Cut: David Curry

David Curry Cut: Ryan Pope

Detroit Lions May 17th transactions

Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Brown

Alex Brown Signed: Charlie Taumoepeau

Charlie Taumoepeau Signed: Alijah Holder

Houston Texans May 17th transactions

Signed: Shyheim Carter

Indianapolis Colts May 17th transactions

Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Eddy Pineiro

Jacksonville Jaguars May 17th transactions

Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jalen Camp

Jalen Camp Cut: Ryquell Armstead

Kansas City Chiefs May 17th transactions

Signed: Daurice Fountain

Daurice Fountain Cut: Jaylon McClain-Sapp

Jaylon McClain-Sapp Cut: Tajae Sharpe

Los Angeles Rams May 17th transactions

Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tutu Atwell

Las Vegas Raiders May 17th transactions

Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Jimmy Morrissey

Jimmy Morrissey Signed/ draft choice Four-year contract: Tyree Gillespie

Miami Dolphins May 17th transactions

Acquired from waiver: Trill Williams

The Dolphins have claimed CB Trill Williams off of waivers from the Saints. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2021

Minnesota Vikings May 17th transactions

Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Parry Nickerson

Parry Nickerson Signed: Evin Ksiezarczyk

New England Patriots May 17th transactions

Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: James Ferentz

James Ferentz Signed/ unrest Free Agent: Alex Redmond

The New England Patriots have signed guard Alex Redmond to a 1-year contract. Redmond, 26, played 9 games, with 7 starts in 2020 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Redmond ranked as the NFL's 50th best guard and was Cincinnati's best run-blocking guard.#NewEnglandPatriots#AlexRedmond pic.twitter.com/yvgsst7We2 — Poeskie's Sports News Alert (@PoeskieA) May 18, 2021

New Orleans Saints May 17th transactions

Re-signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Ken Crawley

Ken Crawley Signed: Quentin Poling

Quentin Poling Signed: Kyle Murphy

Philadelphia Eagles May 17th transactions

Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent One-year contract: Ryan Kerrigan

San Francisco 49ers May 17th transactions

Signed One-year contract: Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee Cut: Austin Proehl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 17th transactions

Signed/ unrestricted Free Agent: Antonio Hamilton

Antonio Hamilton Signed: Troymaine Pope

Troymaine Pope Signed: Curtis Riley

Curtis Riley Signed: Jerell Adams

Tennessee Titans May 17th transactions

Signed: Kalija Lipscomb

Kalija Lipscomb Cut: Rashard Davis

Rashard Davis Cut: Davin Bellamy

Washington Football Team May 17th transactions

Signed One-year Contract: Bobby McCain

There weren't any trades made on May 17, 2021, but there was a lot of action around the league. Stay tuned for daily transactions for all 32 NFL teams.