NFL: Deshaun Watson's legal team responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

Since his reported request to be traded by the Houston Texans, star QB Deshaun Watson has been under the spotlight for several teams and the media. But that attention doesn't mean it's always good, especially when it comes to lawsuits.

Deshaun Watson has denied allegations of sexual assault and misconduct in a filing from his legal team.



Watson’s team is requesting a jury trial.https://t.co/0rMmSYAYQr pic.twitter.com/CKt58UHoez — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 19, 2021

The first sexual misconduct lawsuit came just a little over a month ago when Watson was accused of acting inappropriately on massage therapists. But it didn't stop there, as a total of 22 accusers filed a lawsuit against Watson for sexual misconduct. After weeks of delays by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing most of the accusers, Buzbee was forced to provide the real names of the accusers in order for Watson's legal team to investigate.

NFL: Watson's legal team brings out evidence against accusers

Now Watson's legal team has responded to every accusation possible. In a several-page filing on Monday, Watson's team outlined multiple claims by individual accusers with its own findings on those specific claims. They include how several therapists "bragged" about having a session with Watson and that many looked forward to future sessions with the 3-time Pro Bowler.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s legal team has filed its response to allegations of sexual misconduct and Watson again denied them and requested a jury trial. Here are some highlights of the detailed responses to the claims: pic.twitter.com/PZ4o6KKbZN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

According to his legal team, one accuser messaged Watson on several occasions asking how he was doing after a game, even though they stated they felt "violated" after a massage session with the QB.

If the counter arguments are true by Watson's legal team, Buzbee and all the accusers could be hit by a counter-suit from Watson for extortion, falsifying evidence, and defamation. Watson has taken a big hit from this lawsuit and has since been silent in terms of his career.

It's unclear what the next steps are, but submitting evidence will likely be the next move by lawyer Rusty Hardin (representing Watson) to the courts, which could lead to a trial. Buzbee has yet to comment on these counterarguments by Hardin and his team, but those could come in the next few days, or the lawsuit could be dropped.