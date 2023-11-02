NFL DFS Lineup: TNF Week 9 Titans-Steelers top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. DeAndre Hopkins & more

Players looking to set their DFS lineup will have plenty of options as they look to start the week off strong as Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday. The Thursday Night Football matchup will feature the Tennessee Titans visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Take a look at the best options to draft in DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, November 2, 2023

Quarterbacks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans - DraftKings: $9,600; FanDuel: $15,000

Will Levis had a very strong performance in his NFL debut as he threw for 238 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes. Levis finished with 26.6 fantasy points against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been among the best in preventing teams from moving the ball.

He will face a Pittsburgh Steelers team that ranks just 18th in scoring defense and 30th in total yards allowed. Pittsburgh ranks 24th in passing yards allowed and 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed. While the Steelers do rank second in the league in takeaways, Levis should still be able to have a strong night.

Running backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - DraftKings: $11,600; FanDuel: $16,000

Derrick Henry has ran for 526 yards and three touchdowns on 120 carries in seven games this season. He ranks fifth in rushing yards despite the Tennessee Titans having an early bye week. Henry has also caught 15 passes for 138 receiving yards.

He will face a Steelers defense that ranks just 27th in the league in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd against opposing running backs on DraftKings and 25th in FanDuel. Look for the three-time All-Pro to have a big game on Thursday.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - DraftKings: $9,600; FanDuel: $11,000

Najee Harris has struggled this season, however, he has been better in recent weeks. He has averaged 10.7 points in PPR leagues over his past four games. As a low cost option, the former Pro Bowler has plenty of value in both leagues.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans - DraftKings: $11,200; FanDuel: $13,000

DeAndre Hopkins has shown that he has plenty left as he has caught 31 passes for 504 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has averaged 15.1 points in PPR leagues this season.

Meanwhile, the five-time All-Pro had instant chemistry with rookie quarterback Will Levis, catching four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He should stay hot against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that ranks 28th against opposing wide receivers.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers - DraftKings: $8,800; FanDuel: $14,000

George Pickers has caught 28 passes for 522 receiving yards and three touchdowns, adding 16 rushing yards. He has averaged 15.5 points in PPR leagues. The return of Diontae Johnson has not slowed him down as he has averaged 14.0 points over the past two weeks. He should continue to play well against the Tennessee Titans, who rank 26th against opposing wide receivers this season.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers - DraftKings: $8,400; FanDuel: $12,000

Diontae Johnson has missed plenty of time this season, however, he has produced when healthy, averaging 12.4 points in PPR leagues. In two weeks since his return, he has averaged 14.7 points. Johnson's production comes despite the fact he has not found the end zone this season. Look for him to continue to produce.

Kicker

Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans - DraftKings: $4,500; FanDuel: $8,500

Nick Folk has been one of just two kickers in the league that has not missed a field goal or extra point this season as he is 16-16 on field goal attempts and 12-12 on extra point attempts. Folk, who has made three field goals of 50 or more yards, averages 9.9 fantasy points per game this season.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers - DraftKings: $5,000; FanDuel: $9,000

Chris Boswell has not been as accurate as Nick Folk as he has missed one field goal. Boswell is 12-13 on field goal attempts and 9-9 on extra point attempts and has made four field goals of 50 or more yards. He has averaged 8.1 fantasy points per game this season and could have plenty of opportunities against a Tennessee Titans defense that ranks just 31st against opposing kickers.

Defense/Special Teams

Tennessee Titans - DraftKings: $4,400; FanDuel: $9,000

The Tennessee Titans have been among the best teams at getting to the quarterback. They have averaged three sacks per game and are coming off a game in which they had six sacks.

Tennessee ranks 13th in scoring defense while the Pittsburgh Steelers rank 29th in scoring offense and 30th in total yards. Pittsburgh has been near the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive metric. While the Titans have averaged 6.1 fantasy points per game, that number should rising against a poor offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers - DraftKings: $5,600; FanDuel: $9,500

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been great at getting to the quarterback, averaging 3.1 sacks per game. They also rank second in the league in takeaways, with seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries in seven games. While they have allowed teams to move the ball against them, Pittsburgh averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game.