"NFL is a dirty business" - Fans react as Mike Florio exposes "collusion" among team owners after arbitration ruling

The National Football League has come under fire in recent days for an uncovered report of potential collusion amongst the 32 owners that make up the NFL. According to an uncovered report by NFL insider Mike Florio and Pablo Torre, NFL owners were reportedly encouraged by commissioner Roger Goodell to begin limiting the amount of fully guaranteed contracts being handed out to veteran players.

On June 24, Pro Football Talk released various posts on X highlighting and outlining the severity of the situation.

"NFL owners: We didn't collude. Also NFL owners: Congrats on signing your QB to a non-fully-guaranteed contract. It will help us do the same with our QB!" one post said.

"The NFL and NFLPA managed to conceal a landmark ruling in a collusion case against the league for more than five months. @PabloTorre got his hands on it, and we broke it all down on @pablofindsout." another post was captioned.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that saving money was a skill that the league was very good at.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how the league was not acting correctly by concealing this information, let alone having this situation in the first place.

"The NFL is a dirty business……and I can’t wait to read this disaster." one fan wrote.

"COLLUSION that is just insane and should enrage anybody and everybody." one fan wrote.

"This is why arbitration is so problematic!" one fan wrote.

What will be the fallout from this collusion incident?

Although the situation is serious and points towards deep collusion between all 32 National Football League teams and the commissioner of the league, nothing major, in terms of ramifications and fallout, will likely result against the NFL.

The wording in the case seems to point to a suggestion instead of an order by Goodell, something that makes it difficult to truly and officially declare as collusion.

However, it will be interesting to see how the NFLPA (Players Association) handles the new information and situation as this potential collusion does impact almost every player in the league. With teams discussing less guaranteed money for all players, veterans will have trouble earning consistent and fully compensated finances the later they get into their career.

