NFL disputes Aaron Rodgers' claims of talking to league doctor regarding homeopathic COVID therapy

The NFL is doing quick work to deny Aaron Rodgers' claims that one of the league-appointed doctors told him one can't catch or spread COVID-19 in case they're fully vaccinated.

After the quarterback made this claim on The Pat McAfee Show (his only public appearance since he tested positive for COVID-19), the league released a statement about Rodgers' claims:

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Albert Breer, an NFL reporter from The Monday Morning Quarterback by Sports Illustrated, shed more light on Rodgers' situation:

"The NFL strongly denied that Rodgers talked to any of its doctors, as he asserted on The Pat McAfee Show. In fact, I’m told the league offered him the opportunity to talk to the NFL/NFLPA joint infectious disease consultant and/or the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and he didn’t take the NFL up on the offer. That was after the league found, in the words of one source, that Rodgers’s 'homeopathic therapy doesn’t provide any protection that’s supported by science at all.'"

Rodgers declined to speak with NFL doctors, chose alternative treatments

If Rodgers' situation was already looking bad after it came to light that the quarterback, in fact, wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, it became even worse when the Packers' superstar went on The Pat McAfee Show and made his views about COVID-19 public. The fact that he was taking Ivermectin, which the FDA says should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19, as a form of prevention only caused more damage.

kareem.substack.com/p/aaron-rodger… Aaron Rodgers didn’t just lie he also damaged professional sports Aaron Rodgers didn’t just lie he also damaged professional sports kareem.substack.com/p/aaron-rodger…

According to Rob Demovsky, a Green Bay Packers reporter for ESPN, Rodgers underwent alternative treatment during the offseason and petitioned the NFL to consider him a vaccinated player. But an independent infectious disease consultant approved by both parties ruled him to be unvaccinated.

Rodgers, during his podcast appearance, also said that he did a lot of research about the long-term effects of the vaccine and the virus. It looks like none of this research involved NFL doctors, which is a weird sight.

The Packers quarterback claimed to be allergic to an ingredient used in the making of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while also discarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of adverse reactions regarding blood clotting that were reported back in April.

