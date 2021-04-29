NFL Draft 2021: At what time will the second round of the NFL Draft start?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, and Day 1 is set to start on Thursday night. Most mock drafts are all wrapped up, and it's time to see how things actually unfold. On that note, let's have a look at the start time and draft order on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 start time and channels
Date: April 30, 2021.
Time: 7 PM EST.
Rounds: Two and Three.
Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.
Watch online: ESPN app, NFL.com, ESPN+, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV.
2021 NFL Draft: Draft order by round
Round 2: Picks 33-64
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Draft 2021 Round 3: Picks 65-105
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) New York Jets
67) Houston Texans
68) Atlanta Falcons
69) Cincinnati Bengals
70) Philadelphia Eagles
71) Denver Broncos
72) Detroit Lions
73) Carolina Panthers
74) Washington Football Team (from SF)
75) Dallas Cowboys
76) New York Giants
77) Los Angeles Chargers
78) Minnesota Vikings
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
81) Miami Dolphins
82) Washington Football Team
83) Chicago Bears
84) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
85) Tennessee Titans
86) New York Jets (from SEA)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers
88) Los Angeles Rams
89) Cleveland Browns
90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)
91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)
92) Green Bay Packers
93) Buffalo Bills
94) Kansas City Chiefs
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
103) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
104) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
105) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection).