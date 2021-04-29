NFL Draft 2021: At what time will the second round of the NFL Draft start?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, and Day 1 is set to start on Thursday night. Most mock drafts are all wrapped up, and it's time to see how things actually unfold. On that note, let's have a look at the start time and draft order on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 start time and channels

Date: April 30, 2021.

Time: 7 PM EST.

Rounds: Two and Three.

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

Watch online: ESPN app, NFL.com, ESPN+, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV.

Today is Draft Day. Finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: Draft order by round

Round 2: Picks 33-64

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) New York Jets

35) Atlanta Falcons

36) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

37) Philadelphia Eagles

38) Cincinnati Bengals

39) Carolina Panthers

40) Denver Broncos

41) Detroit Lions

42) New York Giants

43) San Francisco 49ers

44) Dallas Cowboys

45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

46) New England Patriots

47) Los Angeles Chargers

48) Las Vegas Raiders

49) Arizona Cardinals

50) Miami Dolphins

51) Washington Football Team

52) Chicago Bears

53) Tennessee Titans

54) Indianapolis Colts

55) Pittsburgh Steelers

56) Seattle Seahawks

57) Los Angeles Rams

58) Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)

59) Cleveland Browns

60) New Orleans Saints

61) Buffalo Bills

62) Green Bay Packers

63) Kansas City Chiefs

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Draft 2021 Round 3: Picks 65-105

65) Jacksonville Jaguars

66) New York Jets

67) Houston Texans

68) Atlanta Falcons

69) Cincinnati Bengals

70) Philadelphia Eagles

71) Denver Broncos

72) Detroit Lions

73) Carolina Panthers

74) Washington Football Team (from SF)

75) Dallas Cowboys

76) New York Giants

77) Los Angeles Chargers

78) Minnesota Vikings

79) Las Vegas Raiders (from AZ)

80) Las Vegas Raiders

81) Miami Dolphins

82) Washington Football Team

83) Chicago Bears

84) Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

85) Tennessee Titans

86) New York Jets (from SEA)

87) Pittsburgh Steelers

88) Los Angeles Rams

89) Cleveland Browns

90) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL)

91) Cleveland Browns (from NO)

92) Green Bay Packers

93) Buffalo Bills

94) Kansas City Chiefs

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

101) Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection)

102) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

103) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

104) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

105) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection).