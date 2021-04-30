NFL Draft 2021: The Chicago Bears select quarterback Justin Fields, with the 11th pick overall

The Bears moved up to get their quarterback of the future Justin Fields from Ohio State.

The 6foot-3, 227- pound QB is a proven winner. Fields was a Heiman trophy finalist and the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game in 2019.

The Bears will be hoping this first-round pick works out better than their last one, Mitchell Trubisky.

Fields brings dual threat capabilities with his arm and his feet. NFL Scouts have compared him to Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott

How does Justin Fields help the Bears in his rookie season?

The Bears signed veteran NFL QB Andy Dalton in the offseason and most assumed he would be the week one starter.

By selecting Fields, they have added some competition into the quarterback room and also given long-suffering Bears fans some hope for the future.

It will be interesting to see what the Bears decide to do. Will they give Fields the chance to compete for the starting job or let the more experienced Dalton take the reigns?

They might use Fields like the Saints have used Taysum Hill in the past, as a wildcat QB who can make plays with his legs. Whatever Bears management decides, the fans have something to be excited by in Chicago.

Advertisement

Prediction of how his first season will go?

I suspect the Bears will start week one with Andy Dalton under center and let Fields learn from the sidelines.

Dalton struggled last season, though, when he was called upon to start for the Cowboys. He is also very injury prone.

So it wouldn't surprise me to see Justin Fields inserted into the starting lineup in mid-season. If Dalton struggles early, the fans will be screaming for him to be replaced by the rookie QB.