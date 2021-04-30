NFL Draft 2021: How long is day 2 of the draft

Predicting how long each round of the 2021 NFL Draft will last is almost as difficult as predicting which player will be selected with each pick.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft will resume at 7 p.m. EST on April 30 from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Each NFL team will have seven minutes to pick in the second round but just five minutes in the third through seventh rounds. If the 32 selections in the second round each last seven minutes and the 41 selections in the third round each last five minutes, the two rounds would last seven hours and nine minutes.

NFL teams typically have their selections in before the clock runs out, however, so it's unlikely the draft will run past 2 a.m. EST.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Jacksonville Jaguars selection of Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first round of the draft included 32 selections, and teams were allowed 10 minutes per pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the night by selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick around 8:25 p.m. EST. The 2021 Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccanneers concluded the first round by picking Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryone just after midnight EST.

The second and third rounds of the draft will likely last a little longer than the approximately four hours during the first round, but with an hour earlier start time, the second night should conclude around the same time as the first.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock first again with the 33rd overall pick when the second round kicks off. Jacksonville, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will be the most active early on with two second-round picks each. After not picking in the first round, the Seattle Seahawks, who own a league-fewest three picks, will make their first selection in the second round with the 56th overall pick.

How to watch the NFL Draft?

Channels: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Watch online: AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.