NFL Draft 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers select LB Joe Tryon with the 32nd overall pick

The defending Superbowl champions, The Tampa Bay Bucs, picked Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon with the final selection of the first round.

Tryon became a leader on defense at Washington in 2019 with 41 tackles, including 5 for loss and eight sacks. Like many other college players, he opted out of last year's season.

As champions, the Bucs have the luxury of looking towards the future with their draft picks. However, there's no reason why Tryon can't make an impact this season.

How will Joe Tryon help the Bucs in his rookie season?

He's an impressive physical specimen with lots of potential but he still needs more work before he’s ready to make a difference in the NFL.

Luckily for the Bucs they already have a great defense and Tryon gets to learn from the best. He has veteran pass rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett to gain knowledge from.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is sure to make an impression on the rookie linebacker, and his wise advice will be key to his growth.

Ideally he will spend the first year on the sidelines with his real impact coming in future years.

Predictions for his first season with the Bucs

The rookie linebacker will learn a ton in his first season with the world champion Bucs. The team is full of savvy veterans on both sides of the ball and that is sure to wear off on Joe Tyron.

He may see some game time but will probably be limited to a few snaps a game unless injuries become an issue.

The rookie has a high upside and will have to wait his turn before becoming a real playmaker for the Bucs defense. He will no doubt relish being on the same team as the legendary seven-time Superbowl champion QB Tom Brady.