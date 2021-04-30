NFL Draft 2021: What time does the NFL Draft start for day 2? 

An additional 73 players will be selected when the 2021 NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. EST on April 30 with rounds 2 and 3 from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock first again with the 33rd overall pick after selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick a night earlier.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

Friday: Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. EST.

Saturday: Fourth through seventh rounds, Noon EST.

How to watch the NFL Draft

Channels: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Watch online: AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

2021 NFL Draft: Round 2 draft order

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 NFL Draft: Round 3 draft order

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Dallas Cowboys (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

97. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

103. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

104. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

105. New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)