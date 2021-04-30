NFL Draft 2021: What time does the NFL Draft start for day 2? 

An additional 73 players will be selected when the 2021 NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. EST on April 30 with rounds 2 and 3 from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock first again with the 33rd overall pick after selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top overall pick a night earlier.
What time does the NFL Draft start?
Friday: Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. EST.
Saturday: Fourth through seventh rounds, Noon EST.
How to watch the NFL Draft
Channels: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Watch online: AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
2021 NFL Draft: Round 2 draft order
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 NFL Draft: Round 3 draft order
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Dallas Cowboys (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. Minnesota Vikings (from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)
102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
103. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
104. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
105. New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)