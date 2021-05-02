NFL Draft 2021: Will Josh Ball and Micah Parsons' off-field issues carry over to Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys ignored off-field issues again during the 2021 NFL Draft. Dallas has made these draft picks before in the past. The Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons was projected to be a top-five pick in the draft but his character was in question which made him fall. Fast-forward two days and the Dallas Cowboys made another questionable pick in Marshall offensive tackle Josh Ball. Ball was linked to a violent relationship during his time at Florida State.

Josh Ball's off-field issue got him removed from the Florida State roster and led him to Marshall. Parsons didn't get removed from the Penn State football team but had issues in high school that led him to transfer to another school. Could these issues follow both draft picks in the NFL?

NFL Draft 2021: Dallas Cowboys make two questionable draft selections

The Dallas Cowboys have drafted players that have had issues off the field. Michael Irvin is one of the notable players that was drafted by the Cowboys with similar problems. Coming out of Miami, Irvin had a troubled past that did end up carrying over into the NFL.

Both Parsons and Ball have had trouble in the past. Parsons has been linked to problems at Penn State. There was a report that put Parsons threatening to stab a teammate in the dining hall.

Ball was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend while he was at Florida State University. Sandra Sellers, Ball's girlfriend, filed a protective order against him. The order was that Ball couldn't come within 500 feet of her residence or her. This ultimately led to Josh Ball being removed from the Florida State Seminoles football team.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking a huge risk with both draft picks. Dallas is one of the most criticized franchises in the NFL today. Both Ball and Parsons will need to do everything by the book to avoid getting into trouble.

With their off-field antics being leaked out, the media will be tracking their every move just waiting for the two to slip up. The first order of business for Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy is to have a long sit down with both Parsons and Ball. During the sit-down, McCarthy and Jones need to explain how big of an opportunity the two players have playing for the Cowboys.

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out. The Cowboys just recently got rid of Aldon Smith before he got into more trouble off the field. Parsons and Ball's careers will be under major scrutiny during their time with the Dallas Cowboys.