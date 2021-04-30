NFL Draft 2021: With the 19th pick, the Washington Football Team select Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

The Washington Football Team bolstered their defense with the addition of linebacker Jamin Davis with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Davis plays with great focus and vision. He has the ability to cover the ground quickly and has good ball skills for a linebacker. Davis played inside linebacker at Kentucky and did that tremendously well for the Wildcats.

Washington needed depth at the inside linebacker position and Jamin Davis helped fill that void. Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded head coach and he must've seen something in Jamin Davis that he really liked and that led to Davis going 19th overall.

How will Jamin Davis help the Washington Football Team in his rookie season?

Jamin Davis will help the Washington Football Team's defense as more of a role player in his rookie season. Davis will likely work his way into the starting linebacker position in his second year.

There are some aspects of his game that need work but his ability to play in coverage and pursue football makes him a great acquisition with the 19th overall pick.

With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, @WashingtonNFL selects LB Jamin Davis!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/mArZ44gq4m — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

During his three seasons at Kentucky, Jamin Davis registered 144 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions and one touchdown. Three of his five interceptions came during his junior year. He made a huge jump from his sophomore year to his junior season.

He went from 32 total tackles during his sophomore season to 102 total tackles in his junior season. The future looks bright for the former Kentucky linebacker. It's easy to see why Washington picked Davis in the first round despite him not being a starting-caliber linebacker yet.

Prediction for Jamin Davis' Rookie Season

Jamin Davis will likely have an impactful rookie season.

Washington is going to ease the rookie into the thick of things, but during that process, he could still make some plays on the field. He's a big linebacker and uses his size to great advantage when pushing off blockers and getting to the ball carrier.

The Washington Football Team takes, at No. 19, #Kentucky LB Jamin Davis, maybe the fastest rising player during this pre-draft process. From 4th-5th rounder in October to first rounder now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Washington may have reached slightly when it comes to selecting Jamin Davis with the 19th overall pick but he fits the defensive scheme. It'll be interesting to see how much the Washington Football Team utilizes him, and where they play him during the 2021 season. If there's a head coach that can bring the best out of Jamin Davis, it's Ron Rivera.