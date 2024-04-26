NFL Draft 2024: Bill Belichick delivers his verdict of Patriots' Drake Maye pick at #3 overall

Bill Belichick was not present as the general manager of the Patriots in the NFL Draft, but he still offered his views on their new rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Belichick did not get the chance to draft Maye as he was fired after the end of last season after a record that left them with the third overall pick this year. Much of that poor form came down to Mac Jones, who was traded this offseason, and new head coach Jerod Mayo will hope Drake Maye will deliver more for him.

On the Pat McAfee show, Belichick said:

“He hasn’t played very much. He doesn’t have a lot of experience. He makes some big plays. Those are highlight plays that you really like from Maye. He’s gonna need some work in reading defenses, reading coverages."

Bill Belichick also said that Drake Maye needed to hang on in the pocket a bit longer than he normally does and refine his game, while praising his arm strength and general capability. He added,

“He’s kinda quick to bail out of the pocket and he’s gonna have to hang in there a little bit longer and find those receivers. This is a kid who can make all the throws. He just needs to be more consistent.”

Former Patriots GM Bill Belichick had Drake Maye below Jayden Daniels in NFL Draft 2024

One thing Bill Belichick seemed to agree with is that he also thought Drake Maye was the third-best quarterback. He had him behind Caleb Wiliiam and Jayden Daniels, who were the first two players off the board to the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders respectively.

He also had Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers higher than the new Patriots quarterback and it remains an interesting thought exercise if he would have selected any of them instead of Drake Maye if given the chance. However, that is a hypothetical we will never know as Bill Belichick's time in New England is a thing of the past.

If the dynasty he created with Tom Brady can be replicated by Jerod Mayo and his new recruit at the quarterback position, one assumes the Patriots fans will be more than happy.

