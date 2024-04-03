NFL Draft 2024 rumors: Bears host Caleb Williams as star QB closes in as no.1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall draft pick, and it seems all but certain that Caleb Williams will be the player the franchise selects. After trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, that was a clear sign of the organization's intent.

But the team still has to go through all the formalities in the lead up to the NFL Draft, which includes a host of visits by draftees hoping to be selected by Chicago.

Each team gets 30 official visits, and we think that the Bears used one on Williams as per Sky Kruse of Bears Wire. He had dinner with the Bears' front office and some players.

Kruse posted on X:

"Caleb Williams was in Chicago last night & had dinner with the #Bears front office and some of the teams current players."

So all indicators are pointing to Caleb Williams being the Bears' new quarterback, and in truth, we have known that for quite some time. Given what it would take a team to trade up to the No.1 spot and Chicago's love for Williams, there wouldn't be a trade package that the Bears would say yes to.

It appears that Williams is their guy, and they are now going through all the formalities before making it official on draft night.

Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear

There initially was a thought that the Bears might trade down from the No.1 pick as Justin Fields remained on their roster for a while after the season reached its conclusion.

However, with the completion of the deal to trade Fields to Pittsburgh, it seems clear that the Bears will be drafting Williams. While there are still other superbly talented quarterbacks such as Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams is above them all.

Long touted as the undisputed No. 1 pick, he will be tasked with turning around a Bears franchise that has had up-and-down quarterback play under Fields' watch.

With Chicago having a 7-10 season last year, one would think that seven wins for Williams, given the addition of weapons like Keenan Allen, is the "pass mark" for a successful season.

Of course, the NFL is rarely a straightforward business, but one thing that will be straightforward is that Williams will be a Bear to begin his career.