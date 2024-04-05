NFL Draft 2024 rumors: J.J. McCarthy 'could very well be' Commanders No. 2 overall pick

J.J. McCarthy has seen his stock in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft continue to rise. He was once thought of as a mid-round pick, but most mock drafts are now suggesting that he could be selected in the top half of the first round. Winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines has surely contributed to this, but he also seems to be impressing teams during the offseason schedule.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, "J.J. McCarthy can very well be the second QB off the board." This would be a shocking development, especially considering the top three prospects in the position have been in a class of their own for most of the draft process.

Apparently, McCarthy could be breaking into this, with Miller suggesting that the Washington Commanders may take him.

With the number two overall pick, the Commanders will have a major decision to make on which quarterback they want to select, assuming they target the position, which seems extremely likely. Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears, so the Commanders are likely to have their choice of any other quarterback prospect.

Most mock drafts have predicted that they will go with either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. Most draft experts have projected that these three coveted prospects will represent each of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL draft, with the New England Patriots picking third and also in need of a quarterback. Matt Miller isn't so sure that is the case any longer.

J.J. McCarthy landing spot odds in 2024 NFL Draft

Several teams are expected to be targeting quarterbacks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, potentially in the first round. The Minnesota Vikings are currently considered the favorites to select to J.J. McCarthy, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Matt Miller's suggestion that he could go second-overall to the Washington Commanders could be possible, as they are the fourth-favorites.

Here are his next team odds, according to FanDuel:

Minnesota Vikings (+115) New England Patriots (+400) New York Giants (+550) Washington Commanders (+800) Denver Broncos (+850) Las Vegas Raiders (+1400)

Three of these six teams currently pick within the top six selections of the first round, so the odds imply that McCarthy will go toward the top of the draft. He is one of the names to watch on draft day in a class that is considered to be significant in the most important position.