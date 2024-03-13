The Minnesota Vikings are in search of a new quarterback, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has emerged as a contender for the NFC North franchise.

According to the New York Post, in DraftKings' latest odds, the Vikings are at +180 to select McCarthy. This is despite the franchise already agreeing to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers backup San Darnold.

The New York Giants are the second favorite to draft McCarthy, as per DraftKings, their odds are +350 to bring in the Michigan star as the franchise's feelings towards Daniel Jones are only getting lower and lower after handing him a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is also a good option for the Vikings and looms to be available when the franchise picks at No. 11. Although he isn't high in the betting markets, the NFL draft has a tendency to throw up a curveball or two, so who knows what will happen.

The Vikings hold the No. 11 pick, and with the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels set to go within the top five, that leaves McCarthy as a real possibility to fall to the Giants at No. 6 or the Vikings at No. 11.

The draft will be filled with many twists and turns, but several quarterbacks will be the first to go off the board.

Is J.J. McCarthy a good fit for Minnesota?

2024 CFP national championship game

With the signing of Sam Darnold, the Vikings have at least bought themselves time with whichever quarterback they select in the draft, assuming they do as such.

Depending on the news source, J.J. McCarthy could be a mid-first-round selection or even a second-round pick, so figuring out exactly where he could land is a tough assignment.

But for the Vikings, who have some decent weapons at their disposal, McCarthy could feasibly thrive if he were to usurp Darnold for the starting role. But if he can't, the Vikings could still be content with their choice.

It can be beneficial for young quarterbacks to sit for a year and learn their team's scheme (look at Patrick Mahomes), and J.J. McCarthy could be in line for a similar start to his career.

The Vikings have good offensive weapons and an offensive-minded coach who could shape McCarthy, who is already adept at running a pro-style offense in Michigan, into a bona fide starter rather early on in his career.

Minnesota is the favorite to select McCarthy in the draft, but there are plenty of other quarterback-needy teams that pick before them.