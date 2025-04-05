NFL Draft 2025: Analyst sees shades of J.K. Dobbins in Miami RB with 4.51 sec 40-time

A potential sleeper pick out of Miami is drawing some favourable comparisons to a former All-American. Damien Martinez is fifth-ranked on ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz’s running back prospects list on Saturday, with the former Hurricane being compared to J.K. Dobbins.

Ad

“Martinez is primarily a straight-ahead runner, but he can make defenders miss. A 40 time of 4.51 seconds is not spectacular, but it’s pretty good for a 217-pound power back,” according to Schatz.

Despite not having a lot of flashiness, this north-south runner powered his way to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in college while twice being named a First-team All-Pac 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was also named the Pac 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old averaged six yards per carry combined in his three college seasons, two of which were with the Oregon State Beavers.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The NFL Network’s scouting report on him says he has above-average athleticism for a big, powerful runner and the aptitude for stacking cuts back to back.

His strengths parallel those of Dobbins, who was assessed as someone who can take his share of contact and move forward but lacks creativity in traffic.

Dobbins was taken in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and is coming off his best NFL season statistically, with 905 yards on the ground and 153 receiving yards.

Ad

Martinez had a career-high 198 yards through the air in 2024 with the Miami Hurricanes.

Damien Martinez landing spots

Given that he’s drawn so many comparisons to J.K. Dobbins, perhaps it’s only fitting that one of the teams that may draft Martinez has ties to the former Ohio State back.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the teams being pegged as a potential landing spot for Martinez. Despite boasting one of the best running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry, MSN reporter Mark Morales-Smith believes that:

Ad

“Martinez could be brought in as his (Henry’s) long-term replacement. That is an offense where running backs thrive.”

The Dallas Cowboys let Rico Dowdle leave in free agency, but they’ve made small moves to replace him, adding Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, both of whom appear to be temporary solutions.

Lastly, there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost Najee Harris and need somebody to fill that void.

Ad

“The Steelers are going to be a run-heavy attack, and he’s a guy who can not only handle 20 carries but wear down the defense and get stronger as the game goes on,” said Morales-Smith.

In February, Sports Illustrated projected that Martinez would be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.