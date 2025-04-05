NFL Draft 2025: Analyst sees shades of J.K. Dobbins in Miami RB with 4.51 sec 40-time

A potential sleeper pick out of Miami is drawing some favourable comparisons to a former All-American. Damien Martinez is fifth-ranked on ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz’s running back prospects list on Saturday, with the former Hurricane being compared to J.K. Dobbins.
“Martinez is primarily a straight-ahead runner, but he can make defenders miss. A 40 time of 4.51 seconds is not spectacular, but it’s pretty good for a 217-pound power back,” according to Schatz.
Despite not having a lot of flashiness, this north-south runner powered his way to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in college while twice being named a First-team All-Pac 12.
He was also named the Pac 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old averaged six yards per carry combined in his three college seasons, two of which were with the Oregon State Beavers.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The NFL Network’s scouting report on him says he has above-average athleticism for a big, powerful runner and the aptitude for stacking cuts back to back.
His strengths parallel those of Dobbins, who was assessed as someone who can take his share of contact and move forward but lacks creativity in traffic.
Dobbins was taken in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and is coming off his best NFL season statistically, with 905 yards on the ground and 153 receiving yards.
Martinez had a career-high 198 yards through the air in 2024 with the Miami Hurricanes.
Damien Martinez landing spots
Given that he’s drawn so many comparisons to J.K. Dobbins, perhaps it’s only fitting that one of the teams that may draft Martinez has ties to the former Ohio State back.
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the teams being pegged as a potential landing spot for Martinez. Despite boasting one of the best running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry, MSN reporter Mark Morales-Smith believes that:
“Martinez could be brought in as his (Henry’s) long-term replacement. That is an offense where running backs thrive.”
The Dallas Cowboys let Rico Dowdle leave in free agency, but they’ve made small moves to replace him, adding Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, both of whom appear to be temporary solutions.
Lastly, there’s the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost Najee Harris and need somebody to fill that void.
“The Steelers are going to be a run-heavy attack, and he’s a guy who can not only handle 20 carries but wear down the defense and get stronger as the game goes on,” said Morales-Smith.
In February, Sports Illustrated projected that Martinez would be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.