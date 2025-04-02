NFL Draft 2025: Miami Dolphins predicted to land Notre Dame's star safety after Jevon Holland's move to New York

In a recent ESPN article, NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid identified safety as the biggest need for the Miami Dolphins. He cited the departure of former starting safety Jevon Holland as one of the primary reasons.

Holland moved to the New York Giants in free agency on a three-year, $45.3 million contract. Reid has Notre Dame star safety Xavier Watts as a target for the Dolphins as a Holland replacement in the second round of the NFL draft.

Watts is an interception specialist, having snagged 13 balls from opposing quarterbacks in his college career. Reid also lauded his versatility and believes that Watts would be able to step into the starting lineup to replace Holland.

Watts spent five years at Notre Dame but burst on the scene in 2023 by ruining then-USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ night. He had seven tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown against USC during that career-defining evening. That season, he earned all-American honors.

He had another incredible season in 2024, with six interceptions and a career-high in tackles and tackles for loss. He was once again voted all-American and was integral in leading Notre Dame on the playoff run to the CFP National Championship game.

Reid’s colleague, Marcel Louis-Jacques, elaborated on why the safety position is a need. He cited Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu, two of the safeties currently on the roster, as not having full-time starting NFL experience, and both of them have injury concerns.

Davis missed two games with a concussion last year playing for the New York Jets, while Melifonwu dealt with finger and Achilles injuries as a member of the Detroit Lions. Both players signed one-year contracts with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Draft analysts also identify guard and cornerback as positions of need for the Miami Dolphins

In the same article, the writers highlighted the guard spot as one of the positions that Miami needs help in. Last season, Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn alternated between the two guard positions.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels was signed in free agency to man one of the two guard spots. He is versatile and has played both sides. The Dolphins can address the other position in the draft.

Reid and Louis-Jacques also noted that with the release of Kendall Fuller, there is a starting cornerback position open opposite Jalen Ramsey.

The Miami Dolphins have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

