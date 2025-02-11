NFL Draft 2025 Rumors: Colts linked with X-factor TE to jumpstart Anthony Richardson's career

It was a tough 2024-2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts finished in second place in the AFC South with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

The Colts struggled in the passing game as a team, throwing for the sixth-least pass yards (3,599), tying for the sixth-least passing touchdowns (20), and posting the worst completion percentage (56.3) in the league.

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, it's officially mock draft season. In his first NFL mock draft, the ESPN draft guru Field Yates has the Colts selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with their first-round pick to help bolster their run and pass offense.

Yates made the case of the Colts selecting Warren saying:

"This would qualify as a "sprint the card to the podium" pick if the order falls this way. Warren -- my ninth-ranked prospect -- would be a great value for a Colts team desperate for an X factor at tight end. He can make some incredibly difficult catches and is one of the most dangerous run-after-catch players in this class. He blends power and fearlessness to break tackles at will, forcing 21 missed tackles on catches this past season. Warren could be instrumental in boosting Anthony Richardson and the entire Indianapolis passing game."

Field Yates is a big believer in Tyler Warren's potential

Tyler Warren had a standout year for the Penn State Nittany Lions this season. The tight end won the John Mackey Award (the nation's best TE award), was named a First-Team All-American, earned the Big Ten Tight End of the Year award and was selected as First-Team All Big-Ten.

This past season, Warren was extremely productive, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

Field Yates is a big believer in Warren and even tweeted the following in mid-January:

"One of the things we do in the pre-draft cycle is start to overthink players. We overanalyze things that don't matter as much as the tape and the player. Don't waste any time with that on Tyler Warren: this guy is a flat out baller with elite tape from 2024."

Warren was just one of three players to have at least 100 receptions this season and even finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

Standing at 6-foot-6 tight and weighing 249 pounds, Tyler Warren possesses the size, strength and pass-catching abilities to be one of the top tight ends in this year's draft.

