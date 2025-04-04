NFL draft analyst draws parallels between Texas WR Matthew Golden and Jets star Garrett Wilson

Matthew Golden is one of the highly-coveted wide receiver prospects in the 2025 Draft pool. He had nearly a thousand yards and fifteen touchdowns while helping the Texas Longhorns reach the semifinals of the CFP tournament.

According to one analyst, there are shades of the New York Jets' multiple-time thousand-yarder Garrett Wilson in his game. Speaking on Thursday's episode of "NFL Live," ESPN's Matt Miller said:

"Like (Garrett) Wilson, I think (Golden) has that ability to be craft. He's a route runner to find his space and then explode through it with the ball in his hands after the fact. And both guys are not the biggest receivers, around 5'11, 190 pounds, but they have that route running ability and the hands to be true, number one receivers at the next level."

Another ESPN draft analyst, Field Yates, has the Seattle Seahawks nabbing him with the eighteenth overall pick to fill the holes left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Two AFC contenders linked to Texas WR Matthew Golden

Elsewhere, two more analysts each have Matthew Golden going to an AFC team. First is The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, who foresees him going to the Denver Broncos to give Bo Nix another potent passing weapon beside Courtland Sutton and tight end Evan Engram.

Two defenseive assistants praised his speed and intelligence:

Assistant 1: “He’s got crazy burst and sudden movements to get past a DB. And he’s smart.”

Assistant 2: “I didn’t think he was as fast as he was in Indy, but if that’s what he ran, that’s what he is. He is a very good route runner. They did a good job with him to get one-on-ones.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com's Chad Reuter floats the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to continue their highly successful "Everybody Eats" mantra by adding another fresh-faced weapon for Josh Allen.

"Golden's speed and ability to win contested catches downfield would make up for the loss of Mack Hollins in free agency."

Golden reportedly visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. The reigning AFC North runners-up have been speculated to be looking for a contingency plan in case the disgruntled George Pickens receives his wish for a trade out of the team.

