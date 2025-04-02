NFL draft analyst explains why Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston won’t stop Giants from picking Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants have two veteran quarterbacks to their squad in free agency, but they may still add another player to that position. On Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, NFL draft analyst Field Yates said despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there's a good chance the G-men will select Shedeur Sanders in the draft later this month.

“Russell Wilson and Jamies Winston both signed contracts that are certainly not reflective of guys that are sure bets to be your quarterback for maybe even a full season this year and as a team, you don’t plan on picking No. 3 overall year in year out,” Yates said. (0:46)

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, joined the Giants last month on a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Winston, who's been to one Pro Bowl (2015), committed to New York on the final day of March for two years and $8 million.

Yates adds that if the Giants are convinced about Shedeur Sanders' ability.

“Nothing they have done up to this point this offseason should hold them back from taking a player who could give them a chance to have a quarterback that could be theirs for the next decade,” Yates said. (1:22)

The Giants hold the third pick in the NFL draft with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, two other teams seeking a quarterback, picking ahead of them.

“We have seen a lot of teams that have drafted quarterbacks high. Done virtually nothing with them, and all of a sudden, the second act of their careers has become brilliant, Sam Darnold, who’s now gonna make a lot of money from the Seahawks,” Yates added. (1:44)

In his latest mock draft on ESPN on Wednesday, Yates had Sanders going to the Giants at #3, believing he could learn a lot from Wilson and Winston.

Shedeur Sanders draws a comparison to former Jets QB

Sanders is projected to be the second quarterback taken in the draft after Cam Ward and NFL insider Mel Kiper Jr. sees a lot of a former New York Jets pivot in the ex-Colorado QB.

"Chad Pennington would probably be my comp for Shedeur," Kiper said during an appearance on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Tuesday.

“Had a really great career. Was he a Hall of Famer? No. But could you get to a Super Bowl with Chad Pennington? Yeah, you could have if you had a supporting cast around him.”

Pennington played his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Jets and was the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2006. He was 44-37 as a starter.

