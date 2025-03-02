NFL draft analyst highlights issue for LSU star Will Campbell after measurements at 2025 NFL Combine

NFL draft expert Matt Miller noted that LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell's arm length did not meet NFL norms. This came following the official measurements released at the 2025 NFL Combine on Sunday.

Ad

Campbell has been associated with the New England Patriots, who own the fourth overall pick.

On Saturday, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network reported Campbell's official measurements, which Miller subsequently reposted along with his take.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shorter arms than was expected (32 7/8). Think he makes up for it with quickness. But it is below the 33-inch standard," Miller tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The measurement was 32 5/8 inches, which was below the consensus threshold of 33 inches that NFL teams usually prefer in tackle prospects.

Patriots still see Will Campbell as tackle, despite measurement concerns

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite the suboptimal arm length, the New England Patriots still have Will Campbell high on their list.

Ad

MassLive's Mark Daniels reported this following the measurements on Sunday.

"I don’t think these numbers are a surprise. I was told the Patriots view Will Campbell as a tackle with the understanding that if length became an issue, he’d easily move to guard. Lots of fans of Campbell inside Gillette Stadium," Daniels tweeted.

Campbell addressed these issues directly when speaking with media personnel at the combine on Saturday.

Ad

"I think I've shown everything that I need to, you know, show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said. "You can go look at my tape, there's not one play on there that when I get beat you say that's because he has shorter arms."

During his three seasons as the left tackle starter at LSU, Campbell permitted only four sacks and 49 pressures. Last year, he only allowed two sacks and 18 pressures and claimed consensus all-American and Jacobs Blocking Trophy awards.

Ad

Campbell admitted his measurements are not ideal but still believes in himself.

"Obviously, I don't have stereotypical offensive tackle arms," Campbell said. "I'm aware of that. People have to nitpick something. I've heard it all my career. When I was coming out of high school, the college coaches all said the same thing. I proved them wrong; it's something I anticipate doing again."

This scenario is reminiscent of recent top tackle prospects. Joe Alt, Paris Johnson Jr. and Penei Sewell all lined up at right tackle as rookies after being drafted as left tackles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.