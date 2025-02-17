Jalen Milroe is one of those players who fans seldom mention when the subject of 2025 NFL quarterback prospects comes up. As the leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide during their shocking 2024 downfall from the collegiate elite, the hype around him is also understandably not the same.

However, he still has the tools and potential to become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Daniel Jeremiah, host of the Move the Sticks podcast, said Sunday on his social media:

"Jalen Milroe has to be developed but his run tool is one of the most elite traits of any QB in the draft. A lot of patience is required but there could be a really nice payoff down the road."

Where will Jalen Milroe land in 2025 NFL Draft?

There are three teams that will need a quarterback the most: the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants. However, the latter two teams have had the most coverage; and while the discussion has mostly revolved around Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe is also getting some attention.

Projected to be a second-round pick by most outlets, he is projected by The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino to go to the Raiders, who could use their first-round pick on Boise State star rusher Ashton Jeanty.

Meanwhile, Athlon Sports' Anthony Licciardi believes Milroe will go to the Giants in the same round, with Joe Schoen using the third overall pick on Travis Hunter. He lists three reasons.

First, Brian Daboll's preference for running quarterbacks. For instance, Daniel Jones rushed 120 times for 708 yards and seven touchdowns in his 2022 breakout season. And he is a lesser athlete than the current prospect:

"Whether Milroe turns into a star, a bust, or something in between, he’ll be racing his way to that fate. His athleticism would immediately be in the elite tier of quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Few coaches are more prepared to weaponize that than Daboll."

Second reason is the lesser risk involved. Should Milroe struggle, it will not be as damaging for the organisation since he is expected to be an early second-round pick with huge potential and not a third overall pick like Hunter.

And finally, the talent surrounding him. Malik Nabers is a superstar in the making a la Victor Cruz and Odell Beckham Jr. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has soared from a Day 3 rookie to the team's next breakout rusher, and veteran Wan'Dale Robinson provides additional receiving and route protection from the slot.

