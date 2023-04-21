Top draft prospect quarterback C.J. Stroud was regarded as the number-one overall pick for some time, but it seems like his draft stock may be falling.

Reports last week suggested that the Texans might pass up on a quarterback with the second-overall pick, and that Stroud could fall outside of the top five.

On top of those rumors, he scored very poorly in the NFL S2 test. Unlike the NFL standard Wonderlic test, which measures intelligence, the S2 test focuses on nine different cognitive skills for QBs.

Stroud scored an 18, which is very low and a concern to some.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led all QBs in this draft in the test with a high score of 98.

Via Bob McGinn on golongtd.com, an anonymous executive told him that Stroud's low score is a red flag and that he's already labeling him as a bust:

“Stroud scored 18. That is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust. That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that’s ever done it in the league.”

Other projected first-round quarterbacks also scored much higher:

Jake Haener - 96

Will Levis - 93

Jaren Hall - 93

Clayton Tune - 84

Anthony Richardson - 79

Hendon Hooker - 46

Bryce Young - 98%

Jake Haener - 96%

Will Levis - 93%

Jaren Hall - 93%

Clayton Tune - 84%

Anthony Richardson - 79%

Hendon Hooker - 46%

CJ Stroud - 18%



The test evaluates perception speed, search efficiency, tracking capacity, visual learning, instinctive learning, decision complexity, distraction control, impulse control, and improvisation.

C.J. Stroud was regarded as the number-one pick and it seemed like the Panthers were going to take him

C.J. Stroud during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia

At one point, C.J. Stroud was projected to go number-one overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Stroud was one of the best college football quarterbacks the last two seasons as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 21-4 record. He threw for 7,775 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

After his impressive pro day at Ohio State, Panthers coach Josh McCown hinted that the team could potentially take him at number-one overall.

"That was well bro, that was great, it was awesome. ... Maybe when you live in Charlotte we'll find a court."

With the NFL draft only six days away, Bryce Young is now the heavy favorite to go to the Carolina Panthers.

C.J. Stroud is expected to go anywhere in the top 10.

