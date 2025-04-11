NFL draft analyst provides bad news for Luther Burden III's chances of being a first-round pick

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller believes that Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III will be a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In an article posted to ESPN discussing the latest news surrounding the draft, Miller noted how though he thought that Burden had first round talent, the recent information he has heard has predicted that Burden would be taken in the second round.

"I'm going to continue to bang the table for Burden as a first-round talent, but the buzz around the league is he'll likely be available in Round 2. If that's the case, he should come off the board within the first few selections of Day 2."

The recent news is disappointing for Burden as he had been rising up draft boards in recent months and weeks. He had an strong campaign at Missouri in 2024 and finished the campaign with 61 receptions for 676 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Although the 2024 season was impressive for Burden, his 2023 campaign was phenomenal. He finished the 2023 year with 86 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Luther Burden III 2025 NFL Draft Projection

As is evident, Burden appears to be in contention to be a Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft later this April. However, if the recent reports are indeed true, he may be taken in Day 2 of the selection process.

Whichever team adds Burden will be getting a talented playmaking wide receiver who is a strong route runner, has great hands, and can make plays after the catch with the football.

As Miller noted:

"Burden has an excellent ability to pick up extra yards after the catch and has upside as an outside X receiver."

Only time will tell whether Burden is a first round pick or a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, it is evident that Burden can be an impact player once he enters the National Football League.

