NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler is a big fan of Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart. Despite not putting up the stats many expected last season, Stewart is still considered one of the top pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. He recorded just 1.5 sacks, but Brugler says Stewart's impact goes way beyond his stats.

Ad

"Would you like Shemar Stewart to have 10 sacks? Sure. But the tape shows disruption. He led A&M with 39 pressures this year - his backfield production is better than the sack number," Brugler tweeted on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stewart is the No. 16-ranked prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. in his latest rankings. Despite not having the stats, Kiper thinks Stewart has all the physical tools to be an impactful player in the NFL and will rise up draft boards.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Stewart is still a little raw and inconsistent as a pass rusher, but his physical traits are off the charts. I could definitely see him rising up the board as we get closer to the draft; he is going to test well in predraft events. He has quickness and power, and he's going to continue developing. And his scheme versatility is a bonus," Kiper wrote.

Ad

Stewart recorded 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 25 pressures, seven run stops, and 1 forced fumble with the Aggies in 2024.

Shemar Stewart drawing comparison to Myles Garrett

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Shemar Stewart has been drawing comparisons to a star NFL pass rusher Myles Garrett for his combine performance. NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared a comparison between Garrett and Stewart on X on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is a lofty comparison, as Garrett is considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and last season with the Browns, he had 14 sacks which was his seventh straight year having 10+ sacks.

In Kiper's latest mock draft, he has the Arizona Cardinals selecting Stewart with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins