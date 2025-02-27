NFL draft insider draws parallels between Abdul Carter and Micah Parsons

There are some quality players in the 2025 NFL draft, and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter is one of the most exciting prospects. Carter has been a star in college football as he finished the season with 68 total tackles (43 solo, 25 assisted), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

Ad

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller was a guest on Wednesday's edition of NFL Live, where he compared Abdul Carter and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

"Yeah, he'll make a big one. And I know the Micah Parsons comparison is one that I've made, is one a lot of people make. I don't think it's going to be like Micah Parsons, where he plays two positions right out of the gate. I think he's going to come into the NFL as an edge rusher... I think he has double-digit ability.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But Micah Parsons now is who I think Abdul Carter can become. He's going to be right around 250 pounds at six foot three. He has first-step quickness. He understands how to use length and how to use power. He's going to have that ability, like Micah does, to turn the corner, to chase down quarterbacks."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL, so it will be interesting to see if Carter can do well as he enters the league.

Can Abdul Carter be selected first overall in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They need some significant improvements throughout their roster and could be interested in selecting Abdul Carter.

Ad

FanDuel Sportsbook has odds on the first pick. Below are the favorites right now:

Cameron Ward (-135)

Abdul Carter (+130)

Travis Hunter (+900)

Shedeur Sanders (+1000)

Jaxson Dart (+7500)

Mason Graham (+7500)

The Tennessee Titans will likely be in the market to improve their defensive line and could take Carter with the pick. It appears to be between him and Cam Ward, so if the Titans sign a quarterback, Carter should be the first overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL insider drops major revelation as Tom Brady hosts Matthew Stafford at his home as Rams QB looks for new team