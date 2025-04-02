  • home icon
NFL Draft Insider pushes for Tigers WR Luther Burden III as top-20 pick - "I don't get the overthinking"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 20:13 GMT
Luther Burdenn III during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is one of the most talented wide receiver prospects entering this month's draft. The three-year Missouri wide out recorded 192 receptions for 2,263 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in his three seasons at Missouri.

Leading up to the draft, most analysts/mock draft experts have Burden going in the second round, which has NFL draft scout Matt Miller confused.

Miller made a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and questioned why teams aren't that high on Burden. Miller also thinks Burden is going to thrive in the NFL.

Miller said:

"I think Luther should be a top 20 pick in this draft. Hopefully, by April 24, teams have come around on this because he's such a special player after the catch. He returned the 40 to run the 4.41; he did that at 208 pounds. These other receivers are like 180 or 185. He is built for the NFL, and the route tree he ran at Missouri has him ready for the NFL."
"I will stand on this hill—I don't get the overthinking that's happening with him. He's going to be a star in the NFL."
There's been reports that Luther Burden has a "character" issue ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Luther Burden III during NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Luther Burden could be dropping in the draft due to off-the-field red flags.

ESPN's Todd McShay said there's a lot of diva in Burden, while Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said he "isn't the cleanest" prospect. Bob McGinn even reported that Burden's "mom is a problem."

While there's been negative talk about Burden leading up to the draft, his coach at Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz, defended his former wide out on Tuesday, stating he's a great teammate and there was never an issue with him at Missouri.

Drinkwitz said Tuesday via the Rich Eisen Show:

"There are these quiet critics out here who say he has a character problem. My response to everybody has been, he's never been arrested, he's never had a public incident at our university, he has never once been to my office to complain about his role. ... He's just been a great teammate."

Aside from rumors of Burden having off-the-field concerns, he had quite the drop-off in production this past season compared to the season before. He had 25 fewer catches, nearly half the receiving yards, and three fewer receiving touchdowns this past season.

Edited by Gio Vergara
