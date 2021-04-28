NFL Draft live stream: How to watch the 2021 draft online for free?

NFL fans around the world, we're finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft is officially a day away. It's been an interesting off-season and has already been an interesting draft and it hasn't even begun yet.

This year's draft is shaping up to be a must-watch event for all NFL fans. For fans that are looking to watch the NFL Draft livestream, there are plenty of options as well. Here are all the options for NFL Fans who want to stream the 2021 NFL Draft online for free.

NFL Draft live stream: How NFL fans can watch the 2021 NFL Draft online for free

1) NFL Bite (Reddit)

The NFL Bite crew were the founders of the /r/NFLStreams on reddit that got taken down by the site. NFL Bite has over five years of experience in offering great streams for all NFL games and events. NFL fans can access NFL content on the NFLbite website for free.

"The Atlanta Falcons have traded the 4th pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles...." pic.twitter.com/R5rrXiBLPM — The Farzy Show with Marc Farzetta (@FarzyShow) April 25, 2021

2) Locast.org (ExpressVPN)

Another option for NFL fans is ExpressVPN. It's completely free to stream the 2021 NFL Draft on Locast.org. Here are the steps that NFL fans can take to watch the event live online for free.

Steps to watch 2021 NFL Draft on Locast.org

1) Get ExpressVPN

2) Start the ExpressVPN browser extension for Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.

3) Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast covers

4) Go to Locast.org and sign up

5) Find a market that matches the server location that you're connected to

6) Tune in to the local ABC channel and enjoy the 2021 NFL Draft

3) fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV (Free Trials)

FuboTV, Hulu, and YouTube TV offer a free seven-day trial for all new users. This is a great option for fans that are looking to watch the 2021 NFL Draft. After the seven-day trial is over, there's a monthly fee for all three streaming services.

FuboTV has a monthly payment of $64.99 after the seven-day trial. Hulu + Live TV is also $64.99 a month after the seven-day trial expires. YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month after their seven-day trial ends.

NFL fans want to watch the 2021 NFL Draft for completely free and don't have to worry about canceling their subscriptions before the seven-day run out. Their best options are the first two streams. FuboTV, Hulu and YouTube TV are last resort options for fans who are looking to stream the draft for free on Thursday night.