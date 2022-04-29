LOOK: 2022 NFL Draft prospects not ones to shy away from cameras with dashing suit and chains

The NFL Draft is here and many prospects are getting ready for the biggest day of their footballing lives.

For some, they like to hide away from the spotlight and go about their business quietly. But for others, they relish the chance to be in front of the world and show off. This was the case for many athletes before the draft.

Here are several NFL Draft prospects that showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

Ikem Ekwonu, an offensive tackle, proudly showed off his heritage on draft night, rocking a white suit while representing his Nigerian heritage. The green and white colors can be seen on the cuffs and collar of his suit in a sensational look.

Highly touted receiving duo Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson both rocked classy chains and sunglasses as they did an interview on NFL Network.

The star receivers have drawn plenty of plaudits as they look to translate their college form into the NFL.

Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson look like they’re about to sing the greatest R&B hit of all time Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson look like they’re about to sing the greatest R&B hit of all time 😎 🎤 https://t.co/qWQJPiOrWi

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis rocked a golden chain with the Libery emblem on it. He also wore a neon orange watch as he showed off his incredible fashion sense before the draft. Willis is a highly touted quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal had perhaps the best outfit on draft night. The repped his home town of Okeechobee. The 21-year-old had sections of the city on the inside of his suit jacket as he made a huge impression with his outfit.

NFL @NFL 🤍



: 2022 Evan Neal is repping his hometown on the biggest stage.: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Evan Neal is repping his hometown on the biggest stage. ❤️🤍📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/Nyq4fs1MQ7

Wide receiver Drake London out of USC rocked his own personal DL gold chain for NFL Draft night. It was certainly a showstopper as the 21-year-old showed off his style on the red carpet.

Star defensive end out of Georgia Jermaine Johnson, was rocking a gold and black suit that had several team logos on the inside of the suit jacket. Johnson also wore glittering bracelets and a chain to complete the dashing outfit.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 @ii_jermaine looking like a million bucks out here: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC .@ii_jermaine looking like a million bucks out here 😎💰📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/7vPvFsI9xl

Ahmad Gardner or "Sauce" Gardner had best chain on NFL Draft night. The Cincinnati Bearcats corner rocked an incredible SAUCE gold chain for the event. The light blue suit complimented the chain superbly well.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 What kind of sauce is @iamSauceGardner keeping in that chain? 🤔: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC What kind of sauce is @iamSauceGardner keeping in that chain? 🤔📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/QNZF9p4DcS

Kayvon Thibodeaux rocked one of the best NFL Draft night suits. The Oregon stud wore a black suit with a neat gold chain to top off the outfit.

Georgia pair Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean rocked their Championship rings along with sensational looking suits and chains as they look forward to draft night.

Millions to tune into NFL Draft night

Fans attending the draft in Las Vegas - Round 1

Millions of fans tune into the draft each year to watch and see who their team selects. Many have an idea of who their team will pick but the night always produces several surprises.

All media and sports personalities give their thoughts and predict where certain players will land.

After missing out on the extravaganza last year due to COVID, thousands have embarked on Las Vegas for this year's edition as it promises to be the biggest draft in recent years.

