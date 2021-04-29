NFL Draft Rumors: 5 players the 49ers could trade 

The San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch has been known to make impactful trades, and when the 49ers traded up for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it likely will be another chance for him to do just that.

With San Francisco drafting 3rd overall and not again until the second round with the 43rd overall pick, there has been a lot of speculation that Lynch and the 49ers will make a move to gain additional pick(s) to fill in that current gap.

Here are 5 players that the 49ers could trade before and/or during the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers are eyeing a few of the top-named quarterbacks to take at No.3 but what does that mean for Garoppolo? Lynch seems to like Alabama QB Mac Jones, but having him sit behind Garoppolo doesn't seem like the path the 49ers are willing to take. It does seem like they are willing to draft a quarterback with the third pick and then trade Garoppolo for an additional pick, most likely a second-round pick, to help bolster their roster in other areas. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn't commit to either trade or draft plans when asked this week. If San Francisco does take that route, then Josh Rosen could backup the rookie they decided to draft.

Kyle Shanahan: "We could have sat there at 12, and waited which one came to us, if one did. ... But we made a decision that we felt we needed to get a starting QB. We wanted to dicatate it. We'll get the one that we feel is best for us." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

2. DT Arik Armstead

It seems that Armstead has been on the trade block at some point for the last two seasons. After reportedly taking trade offers for Armstead in 2019, the 49ers signed him to a five-year deal worth $85 million in March 2020. The 49ers defense wasn't as productive as it could have been in 2020 and with the team already looking to fill a void left behind by Richard Sherman, trading Armstead may be a trading tool to do just that.

3. S Tarvarius Moore

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Tarvarius Moore out of Southern Miss in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft and had high expectations for strong safety. Since then, though, Moore has yet to become the impact player they had hoped for as he continues to miss coverage opportunities and struggle with angles. The 49ers have even tried switching Moore to cornerback, but he continues to have issues in the secondary. Since Moore is still on his rookie contract and just 24 years old, a team might want to take a chance on him and take the trade from the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers Tarvarius Moore

4. S Marcell Harris

Since being drafted in 2018 out of the University of Florida, 49ers safety marcell Harris has continued to struggle in his play. The 49ers signed Harris to a one-year extension in March, hoping that he can continue to work out his defensive issues and at the very least be a reliable backup in the San Francisco secondary. But, if the price is right, Lynch and the 49ers could move Harris for additional draft picks.

5. T Mike McGlinchey

The 2020 season was a rough patch for 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey. The four-year starter struggled in nearly every game last year, unable to protect the pass that hindered his quarterback. But why would McGlinchey be a trade consideration if he has struggled? It's simple. He is considered one of the top run-blocking tacklers in the league, and would be a great addition to a team with a high-caliber running back. The 49ers just picked up the fifth year optioned on McGlinchey that was worth $10.88 million, but it will be interesting to see if they continue to stick with him in hopes of a rebound.