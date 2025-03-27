NFL Draft Rumors: Ashton Jeanty being viewed as “one of the cleanest prospects, on and off field”

Ashton Jeanty might be the most well-known non-quarterback name in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Boise State running back arguably might even be well-known than many lower-tier quarterbacks. Most expect him not to wait long to be drafted. One NFL insider gave a likely reason why.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler conveyed the "feedback" he received about the running back. The post was made in response to Louis Riddick posting a video of the running back in action at a workout.

"Feedback from scouts is Jeanty is definitely one of the 'cleanest' prospects, on and off field. High character, coupled with the obvious talent," he posted.

The running back rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. In 2023, he rushed for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yards-per-attempt climbed in all three years from 5.3 to 6.1 and then to 7.0 in his final season.

Potential landing spots for Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Portraits - Source: Getty

The Boise State Broncos running back is headed to the NFL. In less than a month, Ashton Jeanty will know his fate. The variables for where he goes are likely to be determined by the team with a hole at running back who desperately wants a fix and is willing to spend their best draft capital on the upgrade.

One potential landing spot could be the Las Vegas Raiders. Sitting at sixth overall and lacking a franchise running back after parting with Josh Jacobs, getting Pete Carroll his next Marshawn Lynch could be a choice made.

However, if Jeanty gets past the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves needing a running back at 12th overall. The team has signed Javonte Williams, but not many believe that is their final move to boost the running back room.

If both the Raiders and Cowboys pass, the Denver Broncos are looking for an upgrade in their backfield. Sean Payton enjoyed Alvin Kamara for years in New Orleans, so getting Jeanty could be a priority this offseason.

Of course, Ashton Jeanty would need to get pretty deep into the first round with the Broncos sitting at 20th overall.

