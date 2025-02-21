NFL Draft Rumors: Browns expected to pass on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the Super Bowl, fans have turned their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be among the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft. However, the Cleveland Browns may pass on both quarterbacks and have different plans.

ESPN draft expert Todd McShay heard from multiple sources that the Browns have different plans for the NFL Draft and do not intend to select a quarterback. McShay said (via USA Today):

"I’ve heard from multiple sources: Cleveland … they’re not pulling the trigger on a quarterback. They don’t believe that this is the year to do that. That they are not a quarterback in this class away. If it had been last year’s class, they feel really good that they can take off and run.”

The Cleveland Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have a strong opportunity to select the best fit for their team, and as per McShay, they might prefer to sign Kirk Cousins.

With the draft just around the corner, experts continue to make predictions, and it will be interesting to see who the Browns ultimately select.

"He will be ready to take on the responsibility" – Derek Carr believes Shedeur Sanders is prepared for the NFL

NFL legend Drew Brees shared his thoughts on the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically discussing Shedeur Sanders’ readiness for the league. Brees said (via Marca):

"Having Deion Sanders as his coach and mentor means he will be ready to take on the responsibility of being a starter and make an immediate impact in the NFL."

Brees also analyzed Sanders’ playing style, saying:

"He gets to you, and it's like, 'Okay, we had our eye on somebody because that was maybe a need, but all of a sudden this great player is available, especially at the quarterback position."

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, fans are eager to learn more about Shedeur Sanders’ future in the league.

